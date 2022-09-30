New York, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Manufacturing Execution System Providers in Healthcare by Type of Deployment, Type of End-User and Key Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323409/?utm_source=GNW

Further, it is estimated that, by 2025, the data generated via the healthcare sector will rise at an annualized growth rate of 36%. However, it is important to consider that the constant management of such enormous volumes of data is a tedious and challenging process. Specifically, management and handling of huge datasets in the healthcare industry often requires a large workforce of specialized personnel. According to the American Hospital Association, by 2026, there is likely to be a shortage of 3.2 million healthcare workers. The continuously growing data, coupled to the projected deficit of healthcare workers, would inadvertently generate pressure on healthcare manufacturers to adopt novel tools / technologies that can improve management efficiency and better utilize the available, expensive resources. Moreover, increasing complexity of healthcare manufacturing operations, along with growing stringency and frequent changes in regulatory requirements has created a dire need for adoption of automated solutions, such as manufacturing execution system (MES).



In recent years, several healthcare stakeholders have actively undertaken initiatives to incorporate a manufacturing execution system into their production lines, with an aim to connect, monitor and control the complex manufacturing process. In addition, players are integrating advanced technologies, including internet of thing (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), in order to collect and analyze large volume of data from various sources, as well as to produce value in the form of insights, predictions and actions. According to industry experts, MES has the potential to reduce 10%-30% of the overall production cost depending on the type of industry. It has further been observed that companies are increasingly adopting cloud-based manufacturing execution system, to overcome the challenges associated with growing complexity of processes and global expansion of businesses. Specifically, cloud-based MES integrates real-time information of different production floors and promotes collaboration. Considering the rising demand for such systems, presently, more than 75 companies claim to offer manufacturing execution systems, based on several deployment models, to the healthcare sector. It is worth mentioning that, in the past few years, substantial acquisition activity has been reported in the manufacturing execution systems market, as players strive to become one-stop-shops, to cater to the diverse needs of the healthcare sector. Driven by the ongoing innovation in the industry, as well as the rise in demand for automated solutions, the manufacturing execution system providers market for the healthcare sector is likely to witness positive growth over the coming years.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “Manufacturing Execution System Providers in Healthcare, 2022-2035 by Type of Deployment (Cloud, Corporate Datacenter, Hybrid and On Premise), Type of End-User (Life science / Biotechnology Companies, Medical Device Providers, Pharmaceutical Companies and Others) and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, Latin America, and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035” report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunity for players engaged in offering manufacturing execution systems in the healthcare sector. The study presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain. Amongst other elements, the report features.



A general introduction to manufacturing execution systems, along with information on their core functions. Additionally, it includes details on the various deployment models adopted by providers. Further, it features a brief discussion on the key advantages and disadvantages associated with manufacturing execution systems in the healthcare sector.

A detailed overview of the current market landscape of manufacturing execution system providers in the healthcare industry, along with information on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size (in terms of number of employees), location of headquarters (North America, Europe and Asia), type of deployment (cloud, corporate datacenter, hybrid and on premise), integrating software (enterprise resource planning, human resource management, manufacturing operation management and product lifecycle management), type of license (perpetual, subscription), type of end-user (life science / biotechnology companies, medical device providers, pharmaceutical companies and others), key features (data integration, document control, performance analysis, production tracking), type of service(s) offered (general support, implementation / upgradation, training) and quality certifications received (ISA-95, ISA-88, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 13485).

An in-depth analysis, highlighting the contemporary market trends using five schematic representations, including [A] a vertically grouped bar chart, based on year of establishment and region of headquarters, [B] a horizontally stacked bar chart, based on company size and type of deployment, [C] a waffle chart representation, based on type of license and end-user, [D] a mekko chart representation, based on company size and key features, and [E] a 4D bubble chart comparing the players engaged in this domain, based on several relevant parameters (such as year of establishment, company size, deployment type and quality certifications).

An analysis of recent partnerships inked between various stakeholders engaged in this domain, during the period 2018-2022, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership model adopted (acquisitions, distribution agreements, service agreements, service alliances, technology integration agreements and technology utilization agreements), type of partner (automation industry, biotechnology, information technology and others), key players (in terms of number of partnerships) and regional distribution.

An insightful competitiveness analysis of manufacturing execution system providers in the healthcare industry based on several relevant parameters, such as product portfolio strength (in terms of years of experience of the packaging provider), competitive index (in terms of type of deployment, type of license, type of end-user, key features, type of service(s) offered and quality certifications) and partnership strength (taking into consideration the number of partnerships and type of agreement).

Elaborate profiles of key players engaged in the domain of manufacturing execution system providers. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, along with information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key executives, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An insightful framework depicting the implementation of several advanced tools and technologies, such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, internet of things and machine learning, in different production stages / functions, which can assist service providers in addressing existing unmet needs. Further, it provides a detailed analysis on ease of implementation and associated risk in integrating above-mentioned technologies, based on the trends highlighted in published literature and patents.

A detailed market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of the manufacturing execution system providers in the healthcare market, for the period 2022-2035. Additionally, the report features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] type of deployment (cloud, corporate datacenter, hybrid and on premise), [B] type of end-user (life science / biotechnology companies, medical device providers, pharmaceutical companies and others), and [C] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, Latin America and Rest of the World). In order to account for future uncertainties and add robustness to our forecast model, we have provided three scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.

A collection of interview transcripts of discussions held with key stakeholders in this industry. In this chapter, we have presented the details of our conversations held with Carine van Godtsenhoven (Chief Marketing Officer, ORDINAL Software), Philip Borland (Chief Executive Officer, NoMuda), Yaron Halfon (Director of Sales, Trunovate).



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry and other associations) in order to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.

The secondary sources of information include

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the key players engaged in offering manufacturing execution systems for the healthcare sector?

Which type of deployment is most commonly adopted by manufacturing execution system providers in the healthcare sector?

What is the relative competitiveness of different manufacturing execution system providers for the healthcare sector?

Which partnership models are most commonly being adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

What is the unmet need within this domain and how can the ongoing advancements in technologies enable enhanced efficiency of overall manufacturing execution systems?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES



Chapter 2 is an executive summary of key insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the manufacturing execution system providers in the healthcare sector, in the short to mid-term and long term.

Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to manufacturing execution systems, along with information on their core functions. Additionally, it includes details on the various deployment models adopted by providers. Further, it features a brief discussion on the key advantages and disadvantages associated with manufacturing execution systems in the healthcare sector.

Chapter 4 provides a detailed overview of the current market landscape of manufacturing execution system providers in the healthcare sector, along with information on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size (in terms of number of employees), location of headquarters (North America, Europe and Asia), type of deployment (cloud, corporate datacenter hybrid and on premise), integrating software (enterprise resource planning, human resource management, manufacturing operation management and product lifecycle management), type of license (perpetual, subscription), type of end-user (life science / biotechnology companies, medical device providers, pharmaceutical companies and others), key features (data integration, document control, performance analysis, production tracking), type of service(s) offered (general support, implementation / upgradation, training) and quality certifications received (ISA-95, ISA-88, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 13485).

Chapter 5 features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the contemporary market trends using five schematic representations, including [A] vertical grouped bar chart based on year of establishment and region of headquarters, [B] a horizontal stacked bar chart based on company size and type of deployment, [C] a waffle chart based on type of license and end- user, [D] a mekko chart based on company size and key features, and [E] a 4D bubble analysis, comparing the players engaged in this domain, based on several relevant parameters (such as year of establishment, company size, deployment type and quality certifications).

Chapter 6 features an analysis of recent partnerships inked between various stakeholders engaged in this domain, during the period 2018-2022, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership model adopted (acquisitions, distribution agreements, service agreements, service alliances, technology integration agreements and technology utilization agreements), type of partner (automation industry, biotechnology, information technology and others), key players (in terms of number of partnerships) and regional distribution.

Chapter 7 insightful competitiveness analysis of manufacturing execution system providers in healthcare based on several relevant parameters, such as product portfolio strength (in terms of years of experience of the packaging provider), competitive index (in terms of type of deployment, type of license, type of end-user, key features, type of service(s) offered and quality certifications) and partnership strength (taking into consideration the number of partnerships and type of agreement).

Chapter 8 includes elaborate profiles of key players engaged in this domain of manufacturing execution system providers. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, along with information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key executives, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Chapter 9 features an insightful framework depicting the implementation of several advanced tools and technologies, such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, internet of things and machine learning, in different production stages / functions, which can assist service providers in addressing the existing unmet needs. Further, it provides a detailed analysis on ease of implementation and associated risk in integrating above-mentioned technologies, based on the trends highlighted in published literature and patents.

Chapter 10 features a detailed market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of the manufacturing execution system providers in the healthcare market, for the period 2022-2035. Additionally, the report features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] type of deployment (cloud, corporate datacenter, hybrid and on premise), [B] type of end-user (life science / biotechnology companies, medical device providers, pharmaceutical companies and others), and [C] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, Latin America and Rest of the World).

Chapter 11 presents the summary of the entire report. Additionally, in this chapter, we have provided a list of key takeaways from the report and expressed our independent opinion related to the research and analysis described in the previous chapters.

Chapter 12 is a collection of interview transcripts of discussions held with key stakeholders in this industry. In this chapter, we have presented the details of our conversations held with Carine van Godtsenhoven (Chief Marketing Officer, ORDINAL Software), Philip Borland (Chief Executive Officer, NoMuda), Yaron Halfon (Director of Sales, Trunovate).

Chapter 13 is an appendix I, which presents all the additional figures of the report



Chapter 14 is an appendix II, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 15 is an appendix III, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

