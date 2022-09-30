Effnet licenses its header compression software for defense and security

Luleå 2022-09-30 – Effnet AB, a subsidiary of Effnetplattformen Holding AB and the premier provider of header compression software for wireless and fixed networks, announces that it has licensed its header compression software to a leading european provider of defense and secure communications solutions.

In defense and secure communications, an encryption module is a key part of the system. The module is used to encrypt and decrypt information at both ends of a communications link. When the encrypted information is sent via secure tunnels with IP overhead, the Effnet Header Compression software helps to reduce that overhead significantly. In addition, when the secure communication takes place over wireless links, the Effnet Header Compression software saves bandwidth and reduces packet loss. In these types of communication systems, it is critical that the software used is highly secure and safe.

”We are pleased to expand further into the defense and security market. We are also proud to have been selected by this customer, who operates in a market where it is of utmost importance to have software that you can trust.” says Aniruddha Kulkarni, Managing Director of Effnet AB.

