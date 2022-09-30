New York, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nasal Polyps Treatment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323485/?utm_source=GNW

The nasal polyps treatment market consists of sales of nasal polyps treatment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the treatment of nasal polyps which shrink or disrepair the nasal polyps.Nasal polyps are soft, painless noncancerous growths on the lining of your nasal passages or sinuses.



They dangle like grapes or teardrops and are linked with asthma, persistent infection, allergies, medication sensitivity, and other immunological disorders.



The global nasal polyps treatment market is expected to grow from $4.01 billion in 2021 to $4.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The nasal polyps treatment market is expected to grow to $5.63 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.



The main types of nasal polyps treatment are pharmacological therapies and surgeries.Pharmacological therapies refers to the use of medication to treat a disorder or disease.



In the treatment of addiction, medications are used to reduce withdrawal symptoms, decrease alcohol and other drug cravings, and reduce the likelihood of relapse.The various routes nasal polyps treatment administration include oral, nasal, and others.



These are distributed among hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.



North America was the largest region in the nasal polyps treatment market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the nasal polyps treatment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Developing novel approaches for the treatment of nasal polyps is expected to drive the nasal polyps treatment market going forward.Nasal Polyp is a multifactorial syndrome that’s linked to a variety of diseases and pathogenic disorders, including allergies, infections, allergic fungal sinusitis, cystic fibrosis, asthma, and aspirin intolerance.



Hence, pharmaceutical companies are developing new and novel approaches for its treatment.For instance, in July 2019, The US Food and Drug Administration approved Dupixent for adults with nasal polyps accompanied by chronic rhinosinusitis.



This is the first treatment approved for uncontrolled chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps and also reduces nasal polyp surgery and oral steroids. Therefore, the development of novel approaches for the treatment of nasal polyps is expected to boost demand for the nasal polyps treatment during the forecast period.



New product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in nasal polyps treatment.Major companies operating in the nasal polyps treatment market are focusing on new product innovations to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in July 2021, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, a UK-based pharmaceutical company, announced the approval for Nucala (mepolizumab) by US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).Nucala (mepolizumab) is a monoclonal antibody that targets interleukin-5 (IL-5) and is a treatment for patients with chronic rhinosinusitis and nasal polyps.



This new indication for mepolizumab is for the maintenance treatment of CRSwNP in adult patients aged 18 and up who have not responded to nasal corticosteroids.



In September 2021, Merck & Co Inc, a US-based biopharmaceutical company, acquired Acceleron Pharma Inc for a deal amount of $11.5 billion. With this acquisition, Acceleron researchers aim to leverage decades of scientific expertise in the biology of the TGF-beta superfamily to create a powerful biotechnology product. Acceleron is a US-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases including nasal polyps treatment therapies.



The countries covered in the nasal polyps treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

