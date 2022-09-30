New York, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare Mobility Solutions Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323453/?utm_source=GNW

The global healthcare mobility solutions market is expected to grow from $91.68 billion in 2021 to $115.20 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7%. The healthcare mobility solutions market is expected to reach $275.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.4%.



The healthcare mobility solutions market consists of the sales of healthcare mobility solutions by entities (manufacturers, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in medical and public health practices assisted by mobile technologies, such as mobile phones, personal digital assistants, patient monitoring devices, and other wireless devices. It can also refer to the use of mobile devices to monitor or detect biological changes in the human body, with data collected and used for healthcare and health status improvement by device management bodies such as hospitals, clinics, or service providers.



The main types of healthcare mobility solutions are mobile devices, mobile applications, enterprise mobility platforms, and other product types.Mobile devices refer to those that are used for mobile (portable) devices to improve patient care.



It records, collects, analyses, and distributes patient data to healthcare experts so they can comprehend and make quick decisions.Mobile computing devices (personal digital assistants [PDAs], smartphones, and tablet computers) have had a significant impact on healthcare.



The various types of applications are enterprise solutions, mHealth applications, and others that are adopted by end-users such as payers, providers, hospitals, laboratories, patients, and others.



North America was the largest region in the healthcare mobility solutions market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the healthcare mobility solutions market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing digitalization and increasing use of smart devices in healthcare are expected to propel the growth of the healthcare mobility solutions market going forward.The healthcare sector began focusing on digital technologies that are improving access to health information as well as changing the hospital patient experience.



Smartphone health apps, smartphone-connected devices, wearable and wireless devices, handheld imaging platforms, and tiny sensor-based technologies are all classified as mHealth technologies.Healthcare firms can effectively manage their personnel, handle all patient data, and maximize nursing activity with the help of healthcare mobility solutions.



For instance, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, a US-based National Library of Medicine, in July 2020, the ""Stopp Corona"" app had been downloaded by around 870,000 people, which is far less popular than the German Corona app, which had been downloaded by 17 million people by mid-August 2020, which is approximately 20% of the German population. Therefore, the increasing digitalization and increasing use of smart devices in healthcare will drive the growth of the healthcare mobility solutions market.



New product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare mobility solutions market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on new product innovations to reinforce their position in the market.



For instance, in June 2020, Fitbit Inc., a US-based consumer electronics company launched a new solution called Ready for work. This solution helps employers in dealing with the unique problem of returning to work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fitbit’s Ready for Work solution gives employees access to critical health data from their Fitbit device, as well as exposure, symptom, and temperature monitoring, all in an easy-to-use Daily Check-In tool that tells them whether or not to go to work. Employers can swiftly analyse and monitor workplace health and safety, as well as provide help to employees, due to daily reporting and analytics. Fitbit Health Solutions offers the solution, which seeks to assist people and businesses combat COVID-19 in the workplace and return to work safely, confidently, and in excellent health.



In August 2020, Cisco, a US-based technology conglomerate corporation, acquired ThousandEyes Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, ThousandEye’s capabilities would be integrated throughout Cisco’s core networking, cloud, security, and application portfolios to provide unrivaled visibility across the enterprise, internet, and cloud, from data centers to branch offices, from cloud-hosted apps to users and devices wherever. ThousandEyes Inc. is a US-based company that delivers visibility into digital experiences over the internet which includes healthcare solutions.



The countries covered in the healthcare mobility solutions market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

