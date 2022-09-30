Press Release – September 30, 2022

Appointment of new CEO for Scientific Beta

Scientific Beta wishes to announce that from October 1, 2022, Mr Kin Yee Ng will be appointed CEO of Scientific Beta.

Professor Noël Amenc, who wishes to orient his career towards non-executive roles after more than 30 years dedicated to setting up and managing firms in the field of asset management, will remain in Scientific Beta as Senior Adviser.

Mr. Ng, who is Managing Director and Head of Data, Connectivity and Indices (DCI) at Singapore Exchange (SGX Group) – Scientific Beta’s main shareholder – has a wealth of experience in the financial industry, particularly in the data and indices business.

Commenting on this development, Mr. Ng said, “Over the years, Noël has established a strong management team and together they have built Scientific Beta’s reputation for robust index research and offerings. I am excited with Scientific Beta’s growth opportunities and SGX Group is committed to supporting its expansion plans in new markets. Together with Noël and EDHEC, I will work with the team to continue pursuing our remarkable work in developing a scientific and rigorous approach to passive investing.”

As Senior Adviser, Professor Amenc will continue to be involved with Scientific Beta and work closely with Mr. Ng. In his new role, he will provide strategic direction in the development of Scientific Beta’s smart beta and climate-resilient offerings, led by research director, Felix Goltz, and Daniel Aguet, Deputy CEO in charge of the index offering.

Professor Amenc added, “I am very proud of the team that I have had the honour to lead for the last nine years and of the work that we have accomplished together, and I will still be proud to participate in this fine collective adventure in a new way.”

About Kin Yee Ng

Kin Yee Ng is the Managing Director and Head of Data, Connectivity and Indices (DCI) business at SGX Group since 2015. His responsibilities cover market data content, API connectivity, co-location, and index services. During his 17 years with SGX Group, Kin Yee headed various appointments in Program Management and Technology, and led many of the critical transformation of SGX Group’s trading and clearing infrastructure. He also held leadership roles in a leading software firm, and co-founded a start-up. Kin Yee Ng holds a Bachelor and Master of Science in Engineering from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.