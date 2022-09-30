New York, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Computational Biology Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323507/?utm_source=GNW

Biomax Informatics AG, DNAnexus, Inc., SOPHiA GENETICS, and Waters Corporation.



The global computational biology market is expected to decline from $4.89 billion in 2021 to $6.02 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.01%. The computational biology market is expected to reach $12.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.64%.



The computational biology market consists of sales of computational biological solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that engage in the representation and simulation of biological systems, as well as in the interpretation of experimental data, often on large scale.Computational biology is widely used for functional prediction, which involves assessing the sequence and structural similarity between an unknown and a known protein and analyzing the proteins’ interactions with other molecules.



Biochemical, regulatory, and genetic pathways are highly branched and interleaved, as well as dynamic, calling for sophisticated computational tools for their modelling and analysis.



The main types of computational biology are in-house and contract.The in-house market consists of sales of computational biological solutions that are performed within a company.



The firm uses its own employees and time to perform a business activity, such as financing or brokering.The various tools applied are databases, infrastructure (hardware), and analysis software and services that are used in applications such as cellular and biological simulation, drug discovery and disease modelling, and clinical trials.



The industries that have adopted computational biology are research, the pharmaceutical industry, and commercial applications.



North America was the largest region in the computational biology market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the computational biology market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Government funding has been the major driver in the computational biology market.Governments across the globe are funding infrastructure and academic courses to improve the capabilities of computational biologics in R&D, educational institutions, and other sectors.



The rapid growth in government funding is expected to boost the demand for computational biological solutions, as they are widely used in R&D, clinical research, and other development activities. According to the study published in National Cancer Institute, the annual funding for cancer research and biological research increased from $5.9 billion in 2018 to $6.4 billion in 2020. Therefore, government funding is driving the growth of the computational biology market.



Computational bio-modelling is a key trend gaining popularity in the computational biologics market.Computational bio-modelling involves mathematical representation of the biological process to study complex behaviour.



The companies operating in computational biologics are offering innovative services in computational bio-modelling to accelerate development activities. For instance, in 2020, Zymvol, a Spain-based provider of enzyme discovery and design services, launched new services in a combination of molecular modelling and bioinformatics to accelerate enzyme discovery and design services.



In March 2022, ZS Associates, a USA-based provider of professional services acquired Intomics for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, ZS Associates is focused on diversifying their business activities and offering its clients innovative solutions.



Intomics is a Denmark-based provider of bioinformatics solutions and system biology.



The countries covered in the computational biology market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

