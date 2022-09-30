LECTRA: Implementation of a new liquidity contract with NATIXIS ODDO BHF

English French

Press Release

Implementation of a new liquidity contract with NATIXIS ODDO BHF

Paris, September 30, 2022. LECTRA (ISIN code: FR0000065484) ends its liquidity contract entrusted to Exane BNP Paribas since May 21, 2012 and announces having appointed NATIXIS and ODDO BHF SCA to implement a liquidity contract relating to its ordinary shares, starting on October 3rd, 2022, for a period of one year tacitly renewable.

This contract complies with the decision of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) n°2021-01 of June, 22 2021 related to the establishing of liquidity contracts on shares as accepted market practice and the standard contract of the Association française des marchés financiers (AMAFI).

This contract with NATIXIS ODDO BHF aims at improving Company’s shares trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

Before the termination, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

34,096 LECTRA shares

LECTRA shares 313,942.38 €

The execution of the liquidity contract may be suspended upon occurrence of the following events or conditions:

when all conditions provided in Article 5 of the AMF Decision n°2021-01 June 22, 2021 are met;

if the share is listed outside the thresholds authorized by the Company’s Shareholders’ Meeting;

upon the Company request.

The liquidity contract may be terminated at any time and without prior notice by LECTRA, at any time by NATIXIS and/or ODDO BHF SCA subject to fifteen (15) calendar days' notice.

For more information, please visit www.lectra.com.

