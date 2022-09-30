New York, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323499/?utm_source=GNW





The global family or indoor entertainment centers market is expected to grow from $21.51 billion in 2021 to $24.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The family or indoor entertainment centers market is expected to grow to $39.36 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%.



The family or indoor entertainment centers (FEC) market consists of sales of family or indoor entertainment centers and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the leisure entertainment of children and families.Family/indoor entertainment centers refer to small-scale amusement parks marketed toward families with small children or teenagers.



Family or indoor entertainment centers (FEC) entertain their visitors by offering various services like arcade games, competitive activities, thrill rides, gaming zones, bowling alleys, and others.



The different activity areas in family/indoor entertainment centers include arcade studios, AR and VR gaming zones, physical play activities, skill/competition games, and other activity areas.Arcade studios refer to a place in which you can pay to play games on machines.



The various facility size of family/indoor entertainment centers include up to 5,000 sq ft, 5,001 to 10,000 sq ft, 10,001 to 20,000 sq ft, 20,001 to 40,000 sq ft, 1 to 10 acres, 10 to 30 acres, over 30 acres. The revenue source of family/indoor entertainment centers include entry fees and ticket sales, food and beverages, merchandising; advertisement, and other sources that are visited by families with children (0-8), families with children (9-12), teenagers (13-19), young adults (20-25), and adults (aged 25+).



North America was the largest region in the family/indoor entertainment centers market in 2021. The regions covered in the family/indoor entertainment centers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing inclination of the young population towards mobile gaming is expected to propel the growth of the family or indoor entertainment centers market.Mobile gaming refers to the games that are played on a portable device with easy access.



Family indoor entertainment centers offer mobile games with the best options for the younger people, as a result, the growing inclination toward mobile gaming increases the demand for family or indoor entertainment centers market.For instance, in March 2021, according to The Journal of Pediatrics, a US-based journal report, children and youth are spending most of their time playing mobile games that is of an average of 20 hours per week and approximately 50% of the global gaming is of mobile gaming.



Therefore, the growing inclination of the young population towards mobile gaming is expected to boost demand for family or indoor entertainment centers during the forecast period.



The opening of new indoor amusement parks with unique facilities is a key trend gaining popularity in the family or indoor entertainment centers (FEC) market.Many companies operating in the family or indoor entertainment centers market looking to open new indoor amusement parks to strengthen their position in the family or indoor entertainment centers market.



For instance, in January 2020, Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc, a Japanese indoor amusement park and entertainment center, operating in the family or indoor entertainment centers market, launched NAMCO Seawoods Grand Central, a 28,782 sq ft indoor amusement park in Mumbai. The uniqueness of this park is the kids and family play area “KIDS World” which provides children with a play area where they can play with their families.



In April 2022, Dave & Buster’s, a US-based family entertainment company, acquired Main Event for a deal amount of $835 million.The acquisition will add to Main Event’s large chain of family entertainment centers spread in 50 locations in the United States, which is a huge boost to the company.



Main Event is a US-based family entertainment company.



The countries covered in the family/indoor entertainment centers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

