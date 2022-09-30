New York, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "High Voltage Cable Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323497/?utm_source=GNW

A., Jiangan Group Limited, Schneider Electric, Tratos, Universal Cables LTD, Riyadh Cables Group Company, Synergy Cables, ZTT, ABB, Baosheng High Voltage Cable Co. Ltd, Elsewedy Electric Company, TBEA Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd, and Furukawa Electric.



The global high voltage cable market is expected to grow from $33.61 billion in 2021 to $35.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The high voltage cable market is expected to grow to $43.68 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.



The high voltage cables market consists of sales of high voltage cables or related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the transfer of electricity at high voltage and are used for various types of applications like direct power transmission, ignition systems, alternating current and other instruments.High voltage cables refer to a wire or cable that is rated for more than 1000 volts.



These cables are also used at locations such as power production units, solar and wind energy production units, instrument industry, and power transmission.



The main types of installations in the high voltage cable market are overhead, submarine and underground. A submarine refers to a vessel that can be submerged and navigated underwater, usually built for warfare and armed with torpedoes or guided missiles.The voltages are 50kV-110kV,115kV-330kV and >330kV.The end-users involved are utility and industrial.



North America was the largest region in the high voltage cables market in 2020.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the high voltage cables market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Strategic partnerships and collaborations are a key trend gaining popularity in the high voltage cables market.Companies operating in high voltage cable are undergoing partnerships to strengthen their position in the high voltage cable market.



For instance, in March 2022, Taihan Cable & Solution a south Korean company partnered with the Saudi company Mohammed Al-Ojaimi Group and entered into a joint venture for the establishment of a High voltage cables plant in Saudi Arabia.This collaboration hopes to capture the market in the region through localized production of the product.



Furthermore, in October 2021, Gulf Cable & Electrical Industries Company Co, a Kuwait-based manufacturer of electrical cables partnered with Riyadh Cables Group Company, a Saudi Arabia-based manufacturer of high voltage cables for the establishment of high voltage cables production factory in Kuwait. This collaboration with Riyadh Cables group aims at achieving the maximum benefit from the market’s capabilities by diversifying the company’s products and its revenue sources in a way that serves shareholders’ interests and goals.



In March 2022, Ravin Group, an India-based solutions provider in the area of cables, solar, EHV projects & power equipment, acquired Cable Corporation of India Ltd for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, The Ravian Group will be able to enhance its manufacturing capacity from 250 V up to 400 V and manufacture different voltage of cables and extend the company’s presence across the country.



The Cabel Corporation India is an India-based manufacturer of high voltage cables.



The countries covered in the high voltage cables market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323497/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________