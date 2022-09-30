New York, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Overnight Face Mask Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323494/?utm_source=GNW

, Vichy Laboratories, Avon Products, Inc, Amorepacific Corporation, Unilever, Origins Natural Resources, Inc., and Jurlique International Pty Ltd.



The global overnight face mask market is expected to grow from $19.85 billion in 2021 to $21.69 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The overnight face mask market is expected to grow to $28.49 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.



The overnight face mask market consists of sales of overnight face masks by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that are used to take care of specific skin issues such as hyperpigmentation, stress, dullness, or uneven skin tone.Overnight face masks are designed with ingredients, with the potential to penetrate into the skin and be applied before moving to bed at night.



They work both as a barrier and sealant.



The main types of overnight face mask products are cream and gels and sheets.An overnight face mask cream is a preparation of a medication for topical use that contains a water base.



The distribution channel of overnight face mask includes hypermarkets or supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online stores, and other distribution channels. These products are used by men, women, and children.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the overnight face mask market in 2021.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the overnight face mask market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing skin-related concerns are expected to propel the growth of the overnight face mask market going forward.Skin concerns are increasing because of the adverse impact of work-life stress, busy lifestyle, hectic schedule, and improper diet on human health.



Proper sleep is essential for better health owing to which the consumers tend to incline toward skin care products such as overnight face masks as a solution to these problems. For instance, in 2019, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, a US-based dermatology association, more than one million Americans are living with a melanoma skin problem, it is estimated that 19.2 thousand new cases of melanoma, 95.83 thousand non-invasive, and 96.48 thousand invasives, will be diagnosed. Invasive melanoma is projected to be the fifth most common cancer for both men and women in 2019. Hence, increasing skin-related problems is predicted to boost demand for an overnight face mask during the forecast period.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the overnight face mask market.The companies operating in the overnight face mask sector are developing innovative products to meet end-customer demands and strengthen their market position.



For instance, in January 2022, Kiehl’s LLC, a USA-based retailer of skin, hair, and body care products launched an Overnight Hydrating Face Mask with 10.5% squalene to strengthen the skin barrier. The product is formulated with 10.5% squalene to deeply nourish and stabilize the skin barrier by reducing moisture loss overnight.



In April 2021, L’Oréal a French-based personal care company acquired Takami Co. for an undisclosed amount. With the acquisition, L’Oreal company desires to use the company’s expertise in prestigious beauty treatments and its omnichannel distribution to make it a very complimentary brand to L’oreal company. Takami Co. is a Tokyo-based skin care company operating in overnight facemasks market.



The countries covered in the overnight face mask market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

