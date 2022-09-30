Valvoline Instant Oil Change Locations Raise Funds for the Fight Against Cancer

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout the month of October, select Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC) locations will offer customers an opportunity to round up their change to support the American Cancer Society (ACS) and its Road To Recovery program, helping patients get to their potentially life-saving cancer treatment.



Using the theme “#DONTPUTITOFF!” for the entire month of October Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC) is reminding people that, just like maintaining fluids in their vehicle prevents major repairs, getting recommended cancer screenings does the same for the body. Screening can detect certain changes before cancer develops, or can catch some cancers early, when they may be easier to treat.

According to annual statistics reported by the American Cancer Society, there has been a 32% decline in the cancer death rate for men and women since 1991. One contributing factor to the success of this decline is prevention and/or early detection through screening for some cancers, including breast, cervix, colon, prostate, rectum, and lung. The risk of death from cancer dropped by about 2% in recent years compared to 1% a year during the 1990s. Accelerating declines in the cancer death rate show the power of prevention, screening, early diagnosis, treatment, and the overall potential to move closer to a world without cancer.

Through the month of October, VIOC customers will be asked to make donations by rounding-up their invoice at participating VIOC locations in CA, DE, FL, MD, and VA to raise much needed dollars for ACS. A complete list can be found on ValvolineFightsCancer.com. Through different fundraising efforts and events, VIOC has been able to raise over $383,300 for the American Cancer Society since 2017.

“We are excited at the opportunity to once again partner with the American Cancer Society. They are a wonderful organization on the front lines of fighting cancer, both locally and nationally,” says William Smelley, Vice President of Marketing for the VIOC franchisee.

“Regular screenings increase the chances of finding cancer in its earliest stages, and in some cases, even preventing it. Thanks to VIOC’s ongoing generosity and support, more lives will be saved,” said Lisa Dulyea, Director, Corporate Relations for the American Cancer Society.

To help raise additional funds for the American Cancer Society, download a coupon and find participating Valvoline Instant Oil Change locations at ValvolineFightsCancer.com. For every coupon redeemed, Valvoline Instant Oil Change will donate $5. For information any time on cancer, call (800) 227-2345 or visit cancer.org.

About Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. It operates and franchises approximately 1,400 quick-lube locations, and is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ brand. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

About Henley Enterprises, Inc.

Founded in 1989, Henley Enterprises, Inc. is the largest Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchisee. They operate more than 230 quick-lube service centers in 9 states including: California, Delaware, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Virginia.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is on a mission to free the world from cancer. We invest in lifesaving research, provide 24/7 information and support, and work to ensure that individuals in every community have access to cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. For more information, visit cancer.org.

