iniBurger Announces Upcoming Franchising Opportunities

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iniBurger, the Bay Area’s 100% Halal, fast casual burger restaurant, announced it has received approval to offer iniBurger franchises in California and across the US. The announcement comes after iniBurger saw strong and continued interest from parties all over the US wanting to bring an iniBurger location near them.



iniBurger was founded with the mission of bringing gourmet 100% Halal Burgers, Fries, Wings and more to the masses through partnerships with strategic and experienced franchisees who come from the communities in which iniBurgers operate.

iniBurger brings a tech enabled 100% Halal, fast casual restaurant experience to a market that currently ignores one of the fastest growing food segments in the US: Halal consumers. The Halal Food Market is expected to grow by $9.33 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.62% during the forecast period according to a recent research report from Infiniti Research.

“Since our launch in 2020, we continue to see tremendous excitement around our concept of bringing high quality, gourmet Halal burgers to the fast casual restaurant market,” says founder Abdul Popal. “We have built iniBurger with a strong technical foundation, making it easy for franchise partners to quickly launch profitable locations while ensuring high quality experiences. With our online ordering platform, native iOS and Android apps and our new loyalty program, we are excited about continuing our strong same store growth rates while expanding into new markets with strategic franchise partners.”

With its recent addition of 100% Halal Chicken Wings and Loaded Fries through the iniWings subrand, iniBurger sees continued excitement around the gourmet Halal food category.

For more information about iniBurger franchising opportunities, visit https://www.iniburger.com/franchising or email franchise@iniburger.com .

About iniBurger

Founded on a mission to serve gourmet burgers in a modern and accessible way, iniBurger operates on three core values: Gourmet Your Way, Fresh, and Community. iniBurger offers a variety of patties including Angus Beef, Grilled Chicken, Veggie, Falafel, & Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken to suit many taste profiles, and guests can customize their perfect gourmet burger to their preference. iniBurger is proud to use only the highest-grade, natural and 100% Halal proteins and sustainably-sourced ingredients in its menu of burgers and traditional sides including chicken wings, fries and shakes. Rooted in community, iniBurger also donates a percentage of profits to benefit local community efforts and organizations. Founded during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, iniBurger Gourmet, Your Way boasts great food that’s great for you, iniWay you want it. For more information visit www.iniBurger.com.



