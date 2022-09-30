World Of Farms, A P2E Game Pushed into the Limelight Owing to its Strong Core Foundations

Muenchen, Germany, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Play-to-Earn (P2E) is a revolutionizing initiative that has taken the world by storm. Initially, gaming was restricted to people having fun, but the introduction of earning opportunities into the gaming industry has turned it into more of a sought-after profession. The gaming industry has become quite popular but it still hasn’t reached its full potential. There are great market opportunities at the place where the roads of web3 and gaming cross. This is supported by statistics that show that 20% of the entire NFT volume sold in 2021 comprised gaming related-assets. Moreover, 49% of the crypto wallet activity was merely due to the purchase and sale of game-related products. From the first quarter of 2021 till the first quarter of 2022 the Blockchain gaming Industry has seen an exponential growth of 2000%.

A Brief Intro to the World of Farms

Most games tend to prioritize the ‘earning’ aspect instead of the ‘playing’ aspect. The World Of Farms is built differently. The primary focus of this game is to make players relish the time spent playing this game.





Individuals can enjoy this distinctive game by setting up their farms and earning tokens. Players can lay the foundations of their agricultural realm and collect pieces of land, wood, metal, rocks, picks, and shovels. Moreover, other activities like harvesting crops and feeding animals completely engage the individual. The governing token of the game is $FARM which allows users to buy goods for further expanding their farms.

Distinctive in Various Respects

The market capital of cryptocurrency has crossed a Trillion dollars. Despite this, most tokens do not have real utility that makes their sustainability ambiguous. The $FARM currency however is used in the game for transactions. This utility is a great indicator of the continued life of the token.

The $FARM token will enter the crypto space via PinkSale Finance. This Launchpad has given a boost to numerous crypto projects. Every token that has used the PinkSale Launchpad has ended up giving fruitful yields.

Taxes are a burden on the shoulder of investors. Some firms are cruel enough to charge 10% or greater tax on each transaction. World of Farms understands this problem faced by traders. Thus, it adopts a policy of not charging greater than a 3% tax fee. In addition, the firm abstains from charging taxes on rewards.

Everyday, a new story of the slumping of some token surfaces. Not conducting smart contract audits causes the crumbling of these tokens. Since the firm intends to create an ever-lasting system, it has thus conducted proper audits that are available to the general public for viewing.

World of Farms considers integrity and honesty as its core principles. It wants transactions on its platform to be transparent. To achieve this end, the firm has conducted KYC verification to ameliorate the credibility and safety of investors.

A Sublime Vision

World of Farms aspires to become a game as much devoured and played as Clash of Clans and HeyDay. The firm wishes to become the first one to amalgamate the gaming and Defi world flawlessly. The team of World is working tirelessly towards the launch of its DApp.

How to Earn via World of Farms

A simple way of earning through the World of Farms platform is through the upgradation of the farm, planting crops, feeding animals, and working towards leveling up.

By participating in the Guild Wars, one can attain resources of great value. In these wars, players can form teams and fight against other teams for resources. Moreover, players can also compete in the monthly tournament that is held. In this tournament, players have to work on their farms and improvise their resources and value. At the end of the month, the player with the most valuable amount of in-game goods receives $FARM tokens as reward. Furthermore, Individuals can participate in the 1vs 1 duel. In this duel, two players compete by gathering food supplies for their livestock. The duel is won by the player that successfully manages to secure a bigger stock of fodder.

Tokenomics and Token Allocation

$FARM has the following tokenomics:

Token Name: World of Farms

Ticker: $FARM

Network: Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20)

Total Supply: 100,000,000,000

Presale: 25,000,000,000 (25%)

Liquidity Pool: 12,500,000,000 (12,5%)

Staking Rewards: 12,500,000,000 (12.5%)

CEX Listings: 5,000,000,000 (5%)

Marketing Tokens: 10,000,000,000 (10%)

Team Tokens (vested for 2 years): 5,000,000,000 (5%)

Partnerships: 5,000,000,000 (5%)

Game Development: 10,000,000,000 (10%)

P2E Rewards: 15,000,000,000 (15%)

Furthermore, potential investors and crypto enthusiasts interested in World of Farms, can visit the project’s official website, or read the whitepaper.

Website | Telegram | Twitter



https://worldoffarms.io/



Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.