SABRE GOLD ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Vancouver, BC, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSX:SGLD; OTCQB:SGLDF) (the “Company” or “Sabre Gold”) announces that shareholders voted in favor of all resolutions presented in its management information circular at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on September 30, 2022. A total of 188,639,235 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 29.8% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares and voting results are as follows:



Votes Description Outcome Votes For Withheld Set Number of Directors at Six Carried 167,845,830 3,752,029 Election of Directors William M. Sheriff Carried 163,253,485 8,344,374 Fahad Al Tamimi Carried 166,372,654 5,225,205 Claudio Ciavarella Carried 165,367,706 6,230,153 Tony Lesiak Carried 168,213,952 3,383,907 Stefan Spears Carried 167,655,162 3,942,697 Giulio Bonifacio Carried 163,668,737 7,929,122 Appointment of Auditor Carried 185,484,975 3,153,994

About Sabre Gold Mines Corp.

Sabre Gold is a diversified, multi-asset near-term gold producer in North America which holds 100-per-cent ownership of both the fully permitted Copperstone gold mine located in Arizona, United States, and the Brewery Creek gold mine located in Yukon, Canada, both of which are former producers. Management intends to restart production at Copperstone followed by Brewery Creek in the near term. Sabre Gold also holds other investments and projects at varying stages of development.

Sabre Gold has approximately 1.5 million ounces gold in the Measured and Indicated categories, and approximately 1.2 million ounces gold in the Inferred category. Additionally, both Copperstone and Brewery Creek have considerable exploration upside with a combined land package of over 230 square kilometers that will be further drill tested with high-priority targets currently identified. Sabre Gold is led by an experienced team of mining professionals with backgrounds in exploration, mine building and operations.

For further information please visit the Sabre Gold Mines Corp. website (www.sabre.gold).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information under Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding drill results, potential mineralization, potential expansion and upgrade of mineral resources and current expectations on future exploration and development plans. These forward-looking statements entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations, are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in such statements. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to: the strength of the Canadian economy; the price of gold; operational, funding, and liquidity risks; reliance on third parties, exploration risk, failure to upgrade resources, the degree to which mineral resource and reserve estimates are reflective of actual mineral resources and reserves; the degree to which factors which would make a mineral deposit commercially viable are present, and the risks and hazards associated with underground operations and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Risks and uncertainties about Sabre Gold’s business are more fully discussed in the Company’s disclosure materials, including its annual information form and MD&A, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available at www.sedar.com and readers are urged to read these materials. Sabre Gold assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such statements unless required by law.