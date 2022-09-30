New York, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Seats Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323476/?utm_source=GNW





The global automotive seats market is expected to grow from $61.92 billion in 2021 to $65.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The automotive seats market is expected to grow to $80.10 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.



The automotive seat market consists of sales of automotive seats by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used by an individual for the comfort of driving the vehicle.Automotive seats are designed with a certain inclination angle to minimize the impact of a collision.



These seats provide a safer ride and are beneficial for children.



The main types of automotive seats include bucket seats and split benches.A bucket seat refers to a single-person seat in a car or an aero plane with rounded sides that will partially enclose and support the body.



The various trim materials used in automotive seats include genuine leather, synthetic leather, fabrics, and polyurethane foam. They are used in various vehicle types ranging from passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy trucks, and buses.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the automotive seats market in 2021, and it is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automotive seats market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The automotive seats market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides automotive seats market statistics, including automotive seats industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an automotive seats market share, detailed automotive seat market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the automotive seat industry. These automotive seats market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The growing popularity of autonomous vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive seat market going forward.An autonomous vehicle is a motor vehicle that can operate without the assistance of a human driver.



The increasing popularity of autonomous vehicles is expected to boost demand for the automotive seat, as the design and functioning of seats play a crucial role in autonomous vehicles.For instance, in 2021, according to the International Energy Agency, a Paris-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, data, the number of SUVs on the road worldwide climbed by more than 35 million in 2021.



SUVs account for more than half of all cars sold in the US and Europe.SUVs are expected to account for almost 45 % of worldwide vehicle sales in the coming years.



Therefore, the growing popularity of autonomous vehicles is expected to boost demand for automotive seats during the forecast period.



Technological advancement in automotive seats is a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive seat market.Major companies operating in the automotive seat market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.



In August 2020, Lear Corporation, a global automotive technology leader in seating and E-systems, launched its newest solution in intelligent seating, INTU Thermal Comfort with climate sense technology, developed in collaboration with Gentherm. The system aims for creating an ideal personal climate through its intelligent software, using ambient cabin conditions to provide optimized comfort.



In September 2021 Adient Plc., an American Irish domiciled company involved in the manufacturing of automotive seating acquired Yanfeng Adient Seating Co., Ltd. (YFAS) and Chongqing Yanfeng Adient Automotive Components Co., Ltd. (CQYFAS) for a deal amount of $695M. With this acquisition, Adient Plc will establish its strategy independently in China. Yanfeng Adient Seating Co., Ltd. is a China-based automotive and seat manufacturing company, and Chongqing Yanfeng Adient Automotive Components Co., Ltd. is a China-based automotive company.



The countries covered in the automotive seats market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323476/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________