Yearnblock Finance - Creating the world’s future digital finance

London, UK, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Although just entering the market in early 2022, Yearnblock Finance promises to bring professional financial services to the world of digital assets. Yearnblock Finance leverages the best of the team's years of trading experience, as well as the power of blockchain technology, to empower millions of people to harness the value behind their crypto assets, thereby shaping a new, better financial system.





Vision

A financial world is envisioned in which all assets are tokenized on-chain and people have efficient ways to transfer or manage their funds. Yearnblock Finance is always looking ahead, which is the reason that its products have been designed to be seamless, secure, and instant – the financial services of tomorrow.

Mission

Traditional financial institutions no longer have a monopoly on credit lines for people all over the world. Traditional banking and the solutions it offers have historically had flaws in technology, complicated transactions, and high maintenance fees, among other things. So, a borrower and lender community is being built with the goal of providing blockchain-based digital asset solutions and allowing all of the members to benefit from its ecosystem. By using consensus-based Proof of Stake and blockchain technology, the community enables to borrow, lend, and insure one another to create a truly mutually beneficial self-governing solution that participates in all stages of the ecosystem.

Features

Yearnblock Finance's core values are efficiency, transparency, and inclusivity. Yearnblock Finance offers services that banks have abandoned: reasonable interest rates, low loan rates, and quick transactions. The products are fully automated, as are its transparent processes and extensive efforts to develop a truly global service that provides opportunities for wealth creation for all.

The platform will be a one-of-a-kind combination of multi-blockchain nodes and an exceptional user experience. All of this is orchestrated by smart predictive algorithms designed to reduce interest rates on loans, maximize profits for all members, mitigate risks, and ensure the ecosystem's safety and growth.

BORROW with Yearnblock Finance

With Yearnblock Finance's lowest loan rates ever, users can now borrow up to 75% of the value of the Crypto with Zero Risk against their cryptocurrency at 0% APR.

EARN with Yearnblock Finance

Users of Yearnblock Finance's monetization service can earn substantial amounts simply by topping up their cryptocurrency. Moreover, they can turn their cold assets into hot profit and earn up to 20% APY interest. Yearnblock offers the perfect way to earn interest on users’ crypto wealth automatically. The easy-to-use platform Users can start benefiting from super high returns immediately thanks to, which tracks the interest earnings by the hour and deposits interest directly into wallets every 24 hours.

BUY with Yearnblock Finance

Users don't need to be Web3 experts to buy cryptocurrency. Yearnblock Finance enables them to purchase Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital assets. The creators will keep on improving the Yearnblock Finance buying experience by adding more coins and updating the design. A trading house for traders is being built.

SWAP with Yearnblock Finance

Avoid the troublesome send-trade-then-transfer process. With the lowest transaction fee, Yearnblock Finance provides instant swaps for more than 300 market pairs.

Why Yearnblock.finance?

Safe and Secure

Yearnblock Finance is constructing the platform with security as its primary focus. Bank-grade security will be utilized to safeguard the members' assets and data. Multi-factor authentication, encryption, private-key double vaults, and more are all available.

Several wallets and top exchanges will receive cryptocurrency assets. In addition, Yearblock Finance will keep a cold wallet treasury in case of a catastrophic event. It also uses professional white hackers and third-party cyber security solutions to provide an ongoing audit and protection layer.

Community Support

The team will enthusiastically support the crypto community by providing access to loans using crypto assets as collateral, as well as a way for the community to earn interest on their crypto assets.

Lending and borrowing protection

Yearnblock Finance's loan protection pool will protect members who lend or borrow money on its platform (funded by fees). Any lost or defaulted debt will be insured by the protection team, and the value of the coins will be instantly restored. Loans, liabilities, and investments will be updated daily, and an external accounting firm will audit them several times per year.

Fees

By providing the most competitive interest rates for cash borrowers/lenders, token holders and investors, Yearnblock Finance's model aims to protect token holders and always generate their best interests. Accompanying with Yearnblock Finance, users will receive higher interest rates than traditional banks. Along with that is a relatively low loan interest rate. Each loan transaction will be charged a fee that varies based on the amount of interest charged.

Token

Yearnblock Token ( YBFI)

In conjunction with the launch of the Yearnblock Crypto Wallet, the Yearnblock Token (YBFI) is introduced with a total supply of 650,000,000. After Token Generation Event, members will be able to use their YBFI tokens to secure access to loans in USDT using their crypto as collateral. In the future, members who deposit coins in their Yearnblock Wallets will also be able to earn YBFI Tokens as a reward for lending to the network.

YBFI (BEP20 Token) is designed to be the backbone of the Yearnblock Network, creating a value-driven lending and borrowing platform for all members.

At the time of the Token Generation Event (TGE), the Yearnblock Token (YBFI) will have utilities including:

the ability to become a member in the Yearnblock platform and community

the ability to deposit the cryptocurrencies in the Yearnblock wallet

the ability to apply for USDT loans with cryptocurrencies as collateral

the ability to pay interest on these loans at a discount

the ability to lend cryptocurrencies in order to gain interest

the ability to get interest rewards on cryptocurrencies lended

In the future, YBFI token will have additional utilities including:

achieve seniority in the platform which will impact the interest rate gained

Users can gain $YBFI free by joining Yearnblock airdrop program (via https://t.me/yearnblock_airdrop_bot ), or purchase this potential token during the token sale periods:

YBFI Token Sale

Private Sale: 1.5 months

Start Date: Oct 10, 2022

End Date: Nov 25, 2022

Amount: 39,000,000 $YBFI

Unit Price: $0.1

Presale: 1.5 months

Start Date: Nov 26, 2022

End Date: Jan 10, 2022

Amount: 45,500,000 $YBFI

Unit Price: $0.2

Crowdsale: 1.5 months

Start Date: Jan 11, 2023

End Date: Feb 25, 2023

Amount: 52,000,000 $YBFI

Unit Price: $0.3

Unlock date: Mar 10th, 2023

Yearnblock Finance: