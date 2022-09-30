Verizon expands relief to customers hardest hit by Hurricane Ian

Unlimited talk/text/data expanded to cover postpaid and prepaid customers in parts of North and South Carolina

What you need to know:

Verizon is expanding its offer of unlimited calling, texting and data to consumer (prepaid and postpaid) and small business customers* in parts of North and South Carolina affected by Hurricane Ian through October 4, 2022

Some Verizon retail store hours may be subject to change due to local conditions and mandatory evacuation orders. Please check the status and make an appointment at verizonwireless.com/stores before visiting

Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team providing mission-critical communications support to public safety agencies responding to Hurricane Ian at no cost to the supported agencies

VtoV support for Verizon employees impacted by the storm

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Hurricane Ian continues its way up the East coast, Verizon is expanding its support for customers in the path.

Unlimited talk/text/data

Beginning today, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to our consumer and small business customers* who reside in areas most impacted by the storm through October 4. In addition to the Florida counties announced earlier this week , this now includes the following counties in the Carolinas:

North Carolina Brunswick

South Carolina: Beaufort Berkeley Charleston Colleton Georgetown Horry Jasper Williamsburg





Customers do not have to take any action to take advantage of the offer and can verify eligibility for call/text/data relief by entering their zip code here: https://www.verizon.com/featured/relief/ .

Retail Store Hours

Because storm damage and power outages may affect our normal store hours in certain areas, we recommend shopping and accessing customer assistance online at www.verizon.com or by using the MyVerizon app. If you’d rather visit a store, you can find the nearest Verizon location and schedule an appointment by visiting: www.verizon.com/stores .

Verizon Frontline Support for First Responders

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team has deployed across the Southeast to provide mission-critical communications support to public safety agencies responding to Hurricane Ian at no cost to the supported agencies.

The team is in contact with federal, state and local emergency management teams and is coordinating communication needs and efforts with more than 30 public safety agencies operating in the region. The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team has now deployed more than 220 Verizon Frontline solutions, such as smartphones, mobile hotspots, and portable satellite assets in support of emergency response operations in the region.

Satellite Picocells on Trailers (SPOTs) have been deployed by the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team to help provide first responders operating in North Port, Marco Island and Cape Coral with mission-critical communications capabilities as response efforts continue.

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies and emergency responders on a 24/7 basis.

“Our hearts go out to all who are impacted by Hurricane Ian,” said Shawn Alexander, consumer vice president for Verizon. “Our hope is this offer gives our customers one less thing to worry about so they can focus on staying safe.”

Verizon supports its employees in critical times

The VtoV Employee Relief Fund is a charity that provides aid for Verizon employees displaced from their homes due to natural disasters - such as fire, flood, hurricane, severe weather - or domestic violence. Since its inception in 2013, VtoV has provided over $4.8 Million in grants to more than 4,500 Verizon employees around the world. The grants are used toward food, clothing, shelter and other necessities during life-changing disasters. In addition to the generosity our employees show in support of their fellow V Teamers, Verizon Foundation offers a generous matching gift program with 100% of every donation going directly to help a V Teamer in need, because Verizon pays all administrative fees.

To stay up to date on our response to Hurricane Ian, visit https://www.verizon.com/about/news/verizon-responds-hurricane-ian.

*Verizon small business customers include customers with 50 lines or less.

