World Cup Inu enlists its native token on the Ethereum Chain

California City, CA, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Cup Inu officially launched on the Ethereum network on the 26th of September, 2022, achieving more than 50,000% growth in 48 hours. The currency received mass adoption quickly by football and meme enthusiasts, which was reflected in its adoption by 800 crypto investors in 48 hours, allowing it to depart from a market cap of $3,000 to $2,000,000. World Cup Inu is all prepared to outperform other cryptocurrencies as the countdown to WORLD CUP 2022 has begun, with only 52 days left until the major event.





World Cup Inu has emerged as the first token on ETH with a World Cup theme. The World Cup is an event loved and adored by billions around the world. Sports betting is a massive industry with over $2 trillion wagered every year and the upcoming World Cup is one of the biggest events in sports. Billions of hearts beat to the drums of the World Cup every 4 years. $WCI takes a unique approach by combining two of the biggest trends, Football and INU’s. Football is the most popular sport in the world and Inu's are the most popular dogs in crypto, and WCI has mixed them in together. Two of the biggest trends combined under the narrative of the World Cup are bound to be a self-fulfilling prophecy. $WCI provides a platform for football enthusiasts and holders to participate and bet amongst each other.

Moreover, WCI possesses a different approach to the industry. It provides a betting portal for Web 3.0, enabling people to experience the thrill and excitement of real-time World Cup Inu. They can bet with friends, families, and many DeFi Anonymous participants.

$WCI is listed on CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap, and has attracted more than 800 holders in 48 hours. $WCI’s token address can be accessed here: https://etherscan.io/token/0xc5a9bc46a7dbe1c6de493e84a18f02e70e2c5a32



About World Cup Inu

World Cup Inu (WCI) is a newly launched cryptocurrency deployed on the Ethereum network (ERC-20). WCI is developing a web 3.0 betting App where users can bet on their favorite team via ETH directly using the crypto wallets. And those funds will stay in a smart contract, using Oracle will get the data and declare a winner. Blockchain technology will transfer the winning amount into the holder’s account.

With a 10% tax on all the bets, the tokens will be used for the lottery pool, where all fans can participate and have a chance to win the lottery pool.

For further information, crypto and football enthusiast must visit the following links:

