Rumble Donates $100,000 to Support Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform (NASDAQ: RUM) announced that has made a $100,000 donation to Florida’s Disaster Fund to support those who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian. If you wish to contribute, donations can be made online here.



“Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone impacted by Hurricane Ian, including our employees,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “Rumble is deeply committed to its new home in Florida, and we will do everything we can to help our community rebuild,” he continued. “We wish a speedy recovery to those impacted by this disaster.”

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: https://corp.rumble.com