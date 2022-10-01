Bovine Mastitis Market Is Expected to Reach USD 1.01 Billion by 2031, Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global bovine mastitis market generated $0.54 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.01 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $0.54 Billion Market Size in 2031 $1.01 Billion CAGR 6.3% No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments covered Product, Route Of Administration, Application, and Region Drivers Increase in the prevalence of bovine mastitis Rise in awareness about bovine mastitis Increase in product approvals and new products launched Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with veterinary health and treatments Rise in demand for dairy products Opportunities Increase in R&D for the development of bovine mastitis treatments Increase in number of initiatives by government & non-government organizations and a rise in funding for veterinary care Restraints The lack of awareness about bovine mastitis, prominently in rural areas

Covid-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the growth of the bovine mastitis market, owing to the implementation of lockdown in many countries which affected the supply chain for farms and dairy industry.

The entire healthcare industry focused on life saving and COVID-19 related products which restricted the treatment for bovine mastitis.

However, the healthcare sector has been restructured to provide safer healthcare facilities. Hence, the market is likely to grow in the post pandemic period.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global bovine mastitis market based on product, route of administration, application, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on product, the antibiotics segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global bovine mastitis market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the others segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on route of administration, the systemic segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global bovine mastitis market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the intramammary segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the on-site treatment segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global bovine mastitis market, and would rule the roost through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global bovine mastitis market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and North America.

Leading players of the global bovine mastitis market analyzed in the research include Armenta Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh, Ecolab Inc., Forte Healthcare Ltd., Huvepharma nv,Merck KGaA, Mileutis Ltd, Neogen Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, and Zoetis Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global bovine mastitis market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

