Toronto Attempts World Record for Most Nationalities in Group Hug

Toronto, Oct. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Reset, a local social enterprise, is attempting to set a new world record for most nationalities in a group hug. “One Big Hug'' is intended to be a symbol of reconnection, sending a hopeful message from Toronto to the world. All interested Torontonians can participate or cheer on the record-setting hug taking place in the field of the former Vaughan Road Academy at 529 Vaughan Rd. in Little Jamaica from noon to 5 PM.

The one-day event is organized in collaboration with the Nia Centre for the Arts, Oakwood Vaughan Community Organization, My Community - My Concerns and is funded by Canadian Heritage’s Reopening Fund. Participation in the hug is free and open to all ages. Interested parties are asked to sign up through the Reset website.

“We need to bring intention to our reconnection with each other. And we require catalysts to disrupt the divisions that have defined our world, especially since the pandemic,” says Adil Dhalla, Reset’s Executive Director. “What better catalyst than a big group hug?”

The current record for most nationalities in a group hug is 72. According to the City of Toronto, there are over 200 nationalities represented in the city. Reset hopes as many will join the attempt, including Indigenous, Inuit and Métis nations.

Everyone is encouraged to attend the experience regardless of whether they are participating in the hug or not. The day will include a variety of art and culture experiences curated by Nia Centre for the Arts that are intended to support attendees with processing their sense of disconnection and imagining what reconnection could look like for themselves and their communities.

“We’re in a moment where we are all looking for a connection again,” says Executive Director of the Nia Centre for the Arts Alica Hall. “One Big Hug is all about coming together to collectively reimagine what sharing space with one another looks like. It's a chance for us to re-connect and move towards a different way of interacting as a community.”

This event will be held outdoors in consideration of Toronto Public Health recommendations and COVID-19 event safety guidelines.

For additional information: www.thisisreset.org

