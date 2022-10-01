Saputo Cheese USA Inc. Recalls Certain Cheese Products Due to Potential Contamination of Listeria Monocytogenes

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Oct. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Cheese USA Inc. (Saputo), is voluntarily recalling certain cheese products in the United States after having been notified by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, Michigan that some cheese products that it manufactured for Saputo’s distribution may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms, such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The products being recalled are marked with Best By Dates ranging from September 28, 2022 to December 14, 2022. The products were distributed from August 1, 2022, through September 30, 2022. The affected products were available at supermarkets, wholesale stores, retail stores and restaurants nationwide including Albertsons, Target, Wakefern Stores, Sysco and Shamrock Foods. See listing below.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Saputo is working with impacted customers to ensure that the recalled products are removed from the marketplace. Consumers who have purchased any of the recalled products identified in the table below with the specified sell by date are urged to dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. No other Saputo products are affected by this recall.

This recall is being initiated with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, consumers with questions may contact Saputo at 1-888-587-2423 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

Product Recall Listing

The Brand Name, Product, Pack Size, UPC and Sell By Date that appear on packages of the affected products can assist consumers in identifying the recalled products.

Material Number Brand Product Pack Size UPC 7000360

Metropolitan

Metropolitan Triple Cream Brie 6.5# 90711565005739 7000241

Metropolitan

Metropolitan Triple Cream Brie 8oz 00711565007679 7000199

Maitre D’

Maitre D’ Soft Ripened Double Cream Brie 2.2# 00780487488422 1007121

Black Bear

Black Bear Double Cream Brie Cheese 10 oz 00780487488460 7000251

Black Bear

Black Bear Brie Wheel 6 lb. 00780487488453 7000309 Joan of Arc

Joan of Arc Double Crème Brie Soft Ripened Cheese 8oz 00711565112236 7000310

Joan of Arc

Joan of Arc Camembert Soft Ripened Cheese 8oz 00711565112243 7000622

Joan of Arc

Joan of Arc Double Crème Brie Soft Ripened Cheese 14oz 00711565129111 7000783

Joan of Arc

Joan of Arc Double Crème Brie Soft Ripened Cheese 8oz 00711565204993 7000623

Joan of Arc Joan of Arc Double Crème Brie with Cracked Peppercorns 2.2#

Random Weight 90711565129121 7000624

Joan of Arc

Joan of Arc Double Crème Brie with Herbs 2.2#

Random Weight 00711565129135 7000626

Joan of Arc

Joan of Arc Triple Crème Brie 6.5#

Random Weight 00711565129166 7000657

Joan of Arc

Joan of Arc Double Crème Brie 8oz 00711565200520 7000621

Joan of Arc

Joan of Arc Triple Cream Brie 8oz 00711565129104 7000457 Cobblestreet Market

Cobblestreet Market Gouda Cheese 10 lb. 00822486135447 7000669

Cobblestreet Market

Cobblestreet Market Brie Soft Ripened Cheese 2.2# 00822486179809 7000521

Reny Picot

Reny Picot Brie 7oz 00033421022412 7000819

Block & Barrel

Block & Barrel Brie Cheese Wheel 2.2#

Random Weight 00734730570501 7000820

Block & Barrel

Block & Barrel Brie Cheese Wheel 2.2#

Random Weight 00078982603281 7001166

Good & Gather

Good & Gather Double Cream Brie Soft Ripened Cheese 8oz 00085239047620

About Saputo Cheese USA Inc.

Saputo Cheese USA Inc. (SCUSA) is part of Saputo Inc., one of the top ten dairy processors in the world. SCUSA produces, markets and distributes a vast assortment of cheeses. Furthermore, the Company converts, markets and sells a broad range of specialty cheeses and holds an important portfolio of import licenses for specialty cheeses manufactured abroad. Additionally, Saputo produces, markets and distributes dairy ingredients in the USA and on the international market. Products are sold under a variety of the Company’s brand names, as well as under customer brand names.

Media Inquiries

1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902

media@saputo.com