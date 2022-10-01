English Dutch

Regulated Information

Nyrstar NV: FSMA final investigation report

1 October 2022 at 23:45 CET

Nyrstar NV confirms that on 30 September 2022, the Management Committee of the FSMA notified it of the grievances and provided it with the auditor's final investigation report. The company is studying that notification and report together with its advisers, and is considering necessary steps. The company believes that it has at all times disclosed the required information in accordance with the relevant financial regulations and laws, and will defend that position in due course. It continues to cooperate fully with the FSMA's investigation and will, if applicable, also cooperate with any criminal investigation.

