Global Shielded Twisted Pair Market Size to grow USD 2.8 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 4.1%; Spherical Insights & Consulting

New York, USA, Oct. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Shielded Twisted Pair Market Size was valued at USD 2.3 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.8 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.1%. as per the latest research report by Spherical Insights & Consulting.

High portability is becoming increasingly important in the defense and military industries. Connectivity is required for autonomous robotics, as well as dismounted soldiers, rescue, and recreation equipment. There is a demand for small electronic sensors, detectors, transmitters, and tough wiring that are specifically built to perform on the active battlefield with severe shock, vibration, and extreme environmental exposure to accomplish successful mobile troop technology. On the other hand, the rapid surge in the medical device industry is fueling the usage of shielded twisted pairs around the world. The rising demand for optical filters is also one of the major factors driving the shielded twisted pairs market worldwide. Hospitals, diagnostic laboratories & imaging centers, ambulatory surgery centers & clinics are major applications in the medical device sector. Diagnostic imaging, patient monitoring, cardiology, electrosurgery, dental equipment, and other medical shielded twisted pairs are few applications of the shielded twisted pairs. Every year, the global prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, arthritis, kidney disease, and cardiovascular disease rises, pushing demand for global shielded twisted pair market.

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a significant impact on the electronics and semiconductor industries. Due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, business and manufacturing units in various countries have been closed, and they are expected to remain closed in 2021. Furthermore, the worldwide supply chain has been affected by partial or complete lockdown, making it difficult for manufacturers to contact customers. The COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc on society and the global economy. The impact of this pandemic is expanding by the day, and it is harming worldwide business. The crisis is causing stock market uncertainty, which is leading to a drop in corporate confidence, a major slowdown in supply chains, and an increase in panic among customer segments.

The 1 KHz-100 MHz segment accounted largest market share in 2020 due to the growing demand for commercial applications and rugged military across the world. The 1 KHz-100 MHz has multiple benefits coupled with robustness, lightweight, high density, and shock resistance. The telecommunication segment accounted largest market share in 2020 due to the high demand for twisted pair cables in various applications such as data transfer. Increasing smart devices and smart home is propelling the growth of the global shielded twisted pair market. Coupling with advance technologies including IoT, artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing and others are used to secure data and collect information. North America is expected to dominate the market share of global shielded twisted pair market owing to the increased use of the internet in the United States and Canada has benefited the telecom industry's expansion in the North American region. New developments, such as the advent of 5G services, are drawing an increasing number of people in North America to use internet services. As a result, the twisted wire cables market in North America is predicted to rise at a rapid pace. Latin America's electronics and component manufacturing industry is predicted to grow at a healthy pace in the future years.

Browse key industry insights spread across 187 pages with 119 market data tables and figures & charts from the report "Global Shielded Twisted Pair Market Size, Share, And COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Frequency (1 Khz-100 Mhz, 100 Mhz-500 Mhz, 500 Mhz-1,000 Mhz), By End-Use Industry (Telecommunication, Power Generation & Others), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa) Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2030"

Key Companies & Recent Developments

The telecom and electronics and component manufacturing industries are predicted to increase as more consumers and low-cost raw materials become available. Over the projected period, this is expected to strengthen the market for twisted-pair cables. W.L. Gore & Associates,Hitachi Cable America Inc, SAB Bröckskes GmbH & Co. KG, Extron, Nexans, Selsor, Nihon Maruko International Group, TE Connectivity, Nikomax, Systems Wire and Cable LLC, K.M. Cables and Conductors, Belden, Inc, Atlas Cable Industries, BEHG Holding AG, bda Connectivity GmbH and Others.

