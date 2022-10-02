New Analysis of SOLOIST-WHF Trial Underscores Sotagliflozin’s Effect on Reducing Recurrent Heart Failure Events

Data presented at the Heart Failure Society of America annual scientific meeting

New analysis adds to growing body of evidence in support of the use of sotagliflozin, an investigational dual SGLT1 and SGLT2 inhibitor, in the treatment of heart failure

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced that a new analysis of results from the SOLOIST-WHF Phase 3 outcomes trial of sotagliflozin, an investigational dual SGLT1 and SGLT2 inhibitor, was presented at the Heart Failure Society of America (HSFA) Annual Scientific Meeting 2022.

The new analysis was presented by Bertram Pitt, M.D., FACC, professor of medicine emeritus at the University of Michigan, School of Medicine, and co-chair for the SOLOIST-WHF trial as well as a member of the Executive Committee for the Phase 3 SCORED trial of sotagliflozin. The poster, entitled “Sotagliflozin, a Dual SGLT1 and SGLT2 Inhibitor, Reduces First and Subsequent Heart Failure-related Events in Patients Admitted for Worsening Heart Failure”, was presented on Sunday, October 2nd during the general poster viewing session IV (https://hfsa.org/hfsa-annual-scientific-meeting-2022).

“Patients treated with sotagliflozin in the SOLOIST-WHF trial experienced fewer single as well as multiple heart failure events than those receiving placebo,” said Dr. Pitt. “Thus, we conclude that sotagliflozin altered the trajectory of patients hospitalized for worsening heart failure by reducing early and recurrent heart failure events.”

“We are pleased that data from the SOLOIST-WHF trial continues to yield robust findings that further help characterize and differentiate the potential benefits of sotagliflozin in heart failure,” said Dr. Craig Granowitz, Lexicon’s senior vice president and chief medical officer.

About the SCORED and SOLOIST-WHF Studies

SCORED was a multi-center, randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study evaluating the cardiovascular efficacy of sotagliflozin versus placebo when added to standard of care in 10,584 patients with type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease with eGFR of 25 to 60 ml per minute per 1.73 m2 of body-surface area, and risks for cardiovascular disease. The primary endpoint was the total number of events comprised of deaths from cardiovascular causes, hospitalizations for heart failure, and urgent visits for heart failure in patients treated with sotagliflozin compared with placebo. Key secondary endpoints included total number of events of deaths from cardiovascular causes, non-fatal myocardial infarction, and non-fatal stroke.

SOLOIST-WHF was a multi-center, randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study evaluating the cardiovascular efficacy of sotagliflozin versus placebo when added to standard of care in 1,222 patients with type 2 diabetes who had recently been hospitalized for worsening heart failure. The primary endpoint was the total number of events comprised of deaths from cardiovascular causes, hospitalizations for heart failure, and urgent visits for heart failure in patients treated with sotagliflozin compared with placebo.

Both SCORED and SOLOIST-WHF achieved their respective primary endpoints, with overall tolerability similar to placebo across both trials. Results from both studies were presented at the Late-Breaking Science Session of the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2020 and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) in two separate articles titled: “Sotagliflozin in Patients with Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease” and “Sotagliflozin in Patients with Diabetes and Recent Worsening Heart Failure” which may be accessed at www.nejm.org.

About Sotagliflozin

Discovered using Lexicon’s unique approach to gene science, sotagliflozin is an investigational oral dual inhibitor of two proteins responsible for glucose regulation known as sodium-glucose co-transporter types 1 and 2 (SGLT1 and SGLT2). SGLT1 is responsible for glucose absorption in the gastrointestinal tract, and SGLT2 is responsible for glucose reabsorption by the kidney. Sotagliflozin has been studied in multiple patient populations encompassing heart failure, type 1 and type 2 diabetes, and chronic kidney disease in fourteen Phase 3 clinical studies involving approximately 20,000 patients.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Through its Genome5000™ program, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease. Lexicon advanced one of these medicines to market and has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in heart failure, neuropathic pain, diabetes and metabolism and other indications. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements relating to the research and clinical development of, regulatory filings for, and potential therapeutic and commercial potential of sotagliflozin. In addition, this press release also contains forward looking statements relating to Lexicon’s financial position and long-term outlook on its business, growth and future operating results, discovery and development of products, strategic alliances and intellectual property, as well as other matters that are not historical facts or information. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors, specifically including Lexicon’s ability to meet its capital requirements, successfully conduct preclinical and clinical development and obtain necessary regulatory approvals of sotagliflozin, LX9211 and its other potential drug candidates on its anticipated timelines, successfully commercialize any products for which it obtains regulatory approval, achieve its operational objectives, obtain patent protection for its discoveries and establish strategic alliances, as well as additional factors relating to manufacturing, intellectual property rights, and the therapeutic or commercial value of its drug candidates. Any of these risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Lexicon’s actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information identifying such important factors is contained under “Risk Factors” in Lexicon’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lexicon undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

