Stop & Shop Recalls Taste of Inspirations Brie Due to Listeria Concerns

QUINCY, Mass., Oct. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop is recalling its Taste of Inspirations Brie products after being alerted by manufacturer Old Europe Cheese, Inc. that the products could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. This is part of a broader recall.

Taste of Inspirations products impacted by this recall include:

TOI Triple Crème Brie 8OZ - UPC 72543980255

TOI Triple Cream Brie - Herb 8OZ - UPC 72543980256

TOI Double Crème Brie (weight varies) - UPC 21934300000



The products have “Best By” dates ranging from September 28, 2022, to December 14, 2022.

Customers should not eat the recalled products and should throw them away. Customers may contact their local store or Customer Service (1 (800) 767-7772) for a full refund.