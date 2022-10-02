Certified Advisor update

Copenhagen, Oct. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announcement no. 11-2022









Beierholm Corporate Finance P/S, which is approved as Certified Advisor by Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark, has been appointed as Certified Advisor for Hypefactors. This takes place in connection with the transaction whereby Oaklins Denmark A/S, which has been Hypefactors’ Certified Advisor, has been acquired by Beierholm, Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab.

-----





About Hypefactors A/S

Hypefactors is an integrated AI powered Earned Media tech platform to support better media intelligence, reputation and trust management. Hypefactors combine data, analytics, technology and tools to provide a unified and easy-to-use experience. With all the tools to automate and ease the work, and all the facts to document the results. In addition to media monitoring across the different media channels, the platform provides access to a number of facts, incl. automated documentation of the monetary value and quality assessment of each third-party media mention. The platform also contains other time-saving tools such as automatically generated media reports and a mobile app giving access to real-time media mentions. The company is listed at Nasdaq Growth Market in Copenhagen, Denmark.





For more information, please contact:

Casper Janns, CEO: Tlf.: +45 20167481, e-mail: cj@hypefactors.com

Pierre André Montjovet, Chairman of the Board: Tlf: +41 (0)78 922 33 0,

e-mail: p.montjovet@heritage.ch





Hypefactors A/S

Kronprinsessegade 8B

1306 Copenhagen K

Denmark

www.hypefactors.com

Certified Adviser

Beierholm Corporate Finance P/S

Østergade 26B

1100 København K

Kim Harpøth Jespersen, Partner, M +4552150243, email: k.jespersen@dk.oaklins.com