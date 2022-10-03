Allkem - Appointment of Peter Coleman as Director and Chair-elect

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: “Allkem,” the “Company”) advises that Mr Peter Coleman has been appointed as a Director of Allkem effective 3 October 2022 and will assume the role of Chair from Martin Rowley who has indicated he will retire from the Board at the close of the 2022 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) to be held on 15 November 2022.



In welcoming Peter to the Allkem Board, current Chair Martin Rowley commented, “Peter is an outstanding successor to the Allkem Chair, having demonstrated throughout his career the attributes necessary to guide Allkem through its next growth phase. He is ideally suited to lead the Company’s successful delivery of its strategy to triple production by 2026 and maintain at least 10% of global market share in the medium term. The Board and I are delighted to welcome Peter.”

CEO and Managing Director, Martin Perez de Solay said, “I would also like to congratulate Peter and welcome him to Allkem and the Board. Peter brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be highly beneficial as we continue to grow Allkem.”

Peter Coleman said, “I am very pleased to be joining a company with such an outstanding portfolio of operating and development assets and that operates with such a strong commitment to sustainability and shared value for all stakeholders. I look forward to working with the Board, management team and all employees to continue the success that Allkem has achieved to date.”

Biography of Mr Coleman

Mr. Coleman is the former Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Woodside Energy Group Limited, Australia’s largest independent gas producer, having served in that role from 2011 until his retirement in June 2021.

Prior to joining Woodside, Mr. Coleman spent 27 years with the ExxonMobil group in a variety of roles, including Vice President – Asia Pacific from 2010 to 2011 and Vice President – Americas from 2008 to 2010.

Mr. Coleman is currently a Non-Executive Director of NYSE listed Schlumberger Limited (since 2021) and is the Chair of Infinite Green Energy, an unlisted Australian green hydrogen renewable energy company (since August 2021). He is also the Chair of H2EX, an unlisted Australian hydrogen exploration start-up (since April 2022) and the Chair of DIRECT Infrastructure, an unlisted Australian-based offshore wind developer (since June 2022).

Since 2012 Mr. Coleman has been an adjunct professor of corporate strategy at the University of Western Australia Business School and, has Chaired the Australia Korea Foundation since 2016. He is the recipient of an Alumni Lifetime Achievement Award from Monash University and a Fellowship from the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering. Mr. Coleman has been awarded Honorary Doctoral degrees in Law and Engineering from Monash and Curtin Universities respectively and, was awarded the Heungin Medal for Diplomatic service by the republic of South Korea.

Other items

Mr. Dylan Roberts has been appointed joint Company Secretary and Mr. Rick Anthon will retire from his role as joint Company Secretary effective from this announcement. Mr. Roberts joins Mr. John Sanders as the joint Company Secretaries for Allkem.

This release was authorised by Mr Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.



