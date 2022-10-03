Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. Announces a Change from the Board Decision Regarding the Strike Price for the Outstanding Warrants

New York, NY, Oct. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( GTII : OTCQB) Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (“ GTII ” or “The Company”), www.gtii-us.com, announced today that management, after further market study and input from its legal team, has decided that it is in the best interest of the shareholders of the Company to keep the original exercise price of the warrants it distributed last year (the “Warrants”). Such decision was made because the common stock underlying the Warrants were registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in a registration statement on Form S-1 (the “S-1”) that was declared effective on August 26, 2021 with an exercise price of $2.75. A change to that exercise price would require an amendment to the S-1, which could cause the shares common stock issued pursuant to a new exercise price to not be registered at the time of issuance. As the warrant distribution was originally instituted to reward loyal shareholders and allow them to trade the registered shares of common stock underlying the Warrants, the change to the exercise price has been abandoned, and the Warrants will remain priced as registered for resale by the named selling shareholders in the S-1. Therefore, such shareholders are eligible to exercise their Warrants at the initial exercise price, and receive shares of common stock registered for resale in the S-1 by contacting Liberty Stock Transfer, Inc. (“Liberty”), the company’s transfer agent.



Please contact Liberty Stock Transfer, Inc. (“Liberty”) for more information at the following address: Gtiiwarrants@libertystocktransfer.com,

