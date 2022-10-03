Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

English Norwegian

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022

End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares) Volume weighted average price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 26.09.2022 177 000 55.91 9 895 238 27.09.2022 170 000 57.77 9 820 305 28.09.2022 178 000 55.87 9 945 447 29.09.2022 170 000 57.67 9 803 526 30.09.2022 170 000 58.53 9 950 746 Total transactions under the program: 865 000 57.13 49 415 263

Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 17 317 403 shares, corresponding to 0.84% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Investor contact:

Line Haugetraa

Head of Investor Relations

+47 41406376

Line.haugetraa@hydro.com

