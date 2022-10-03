Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

| Source: Norsk Hydro Norsk Hydro

Oslo, NORWAY

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022

End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares) Volume weighted average price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK)
26.09.2022177 00055.919 895 238
27.09.2022170 00057.779 820 305
28.09.2022178 00055.879 945 447
29.09.2022170 00057.679 803 526
30.09.2022170 00058.539 950 746
    
Total transactions under the program:865 00057.1349 415 263

Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 17 317 403 shares, corresponding to 0.84% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+47 41406376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com

