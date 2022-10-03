Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.
Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022
End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023
Overview of transactions:
|Date
|Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares)
|Volume weighted average price (NOK)
|Total transaction value (NOK)
|26.09.2022
|177 000
|55.91
|9 895 238
|27.09.2022
|170 000
|57.77
|9 820 305
|28.09.2022
|178 000
|55.87
|9 945 447
|29.09.2022
|170 000
|57.67
|9 803 526
|30.09.2022
|170 000
|58.53
|9 950 746
|Total transactions under the program:
|865 000
|57.13
|49 415 263
Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 17 317 403 shares, corresponding to 0.84% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.
Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.
This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+47 41406376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com
Attachment