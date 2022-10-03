Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

| Source: Exor N.V. Exor N.V.

Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS

EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €250 million announced on 29 July 2022 (the “second tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Milan and Euronext Amsterdam:

EURONEXT MILAN

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
26 September 202237,07862.19672,306,129.24
TOTAL 37,078   2,306,129.24

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
26 September 20224,80262.1622298,502.88
27 September 20228,25564.5110532,538.31
28 September 20229,29563.8414593,405.81
29 September 202212,00063.3768760,521.60
30 September 202213,50064.4425869,973.75
TOTAL47,852 3,054,942.35

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €65.5 million for a total amount of 1,023,892 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 30 September 2022, the Company held in total 11,821,073 ordinary shares in treasury (4.91% of total ordinary issued share capital).

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

Attachment


Attachments

Exor Press Release - W39-22 Buyback