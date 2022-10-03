English French

PRESS RELEASE

October 3rd, 2022

















KERING EYEWEAR COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF MAUI JIM

In accordance with the terms disclosed on March 14th, 2022 and following clearance from the antitrust authorities, Kering Eyewear today announced that it now holds more than 90% of the iconic sunglass brand Maui Jim, with the remaining shares expected to be acquired by year-end. Maui Jim will be consolidated in Kering accounts starting from October 1st, 2022.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2021, Kering had over 42,000 employees and revenue of €17.6 billion.

About Kering Eyewear

Kering Eyewear is part of the Kering Group, a global Luxury group that develops a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry.

Founded in 2014, Kering Eyewear is the most relevant player in the Luxury Eyewear market segment. The Company designs, develops and distributes eyewear for a complete and well-balanced portfolio of 17 brands, which includes the proprietary brands Lindberg, the undisputed design luxury Danish eyewear company, and Maui Jim, recognized for its outstanding lens technology and distinctive Hawaiian heritage, as well as the Houses brands Gucci, Cartier, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Chloé, Alexander McQueen, Montblanc, Brioni, Dunhill, Boucheron, Pomellato, Alaïa, MCQ and Puma.

About Maui Jim

Maui Jim sunglasses, born on the beaches of Maui, are designed to protect eyes from the harsh rays of the island sun. Today, Maui Jim, headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, is one of the world's fastest-growing high-end eyewear companies, and its products are sold in more than 100 countries. Maui Jim is recognized for its unparalleled "Aloha Spirit", customer service, and advanced, patented PolarizedPlus2® lens technology. All Maui Jim sunglasses block 100 percent of harmful UV rays and eliminate glare, while enhancing color, clarity, and detail. Maui Jim sunglasses have earned the Skin Cancer Foundation Seal of Recommendation as an effective UV filter for the eyes and surrounding skin.

Contacts



Kering Eyewear Raffaella Sbano Tamburrino +39 3389323305 raffaella.sbano@kering.com Kering - Press Emilie Gargatte (HQ) +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20 emilie.gargatte@kering.com Marie de Montreynaud (HQ) +33 (0)1 45 64 62 53 marie.demontreynaud@kering.com Claudia Mora (Italy) +39 3477939237 claudia.mora@kering.com Kering - Analysts/Investors Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com Aurélie Jolion +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45 aurelie.jolion@kering.com

Attachment