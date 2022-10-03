Eimskip: Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program

English Icelandic

In week 39 2022 Eimskip purchased 251,336 of its own shares, at a purchase price of ISK 124,961,968 as further stipulated below:

Date Time No. of shares Price Purchase price 26.9.2022 14:14:49 40,000 512,5 20,500,000 27.9.2022 10:51:58 25,000 498 12,450,000 27.9.2022 14:04:53 40,000 500 20,000,000 28.9.2022 11:50:29 348 488 169,824 28.9.2022 12:49:10 988 488 482,144 28.9.2022 15:00:49 40,000 497 19,880,000 29.9.2022 14:07:13 25,000 488 12,200,000 29.9.2022 14:12:23 40,000 488 19,520,000 30.9.2022 13:49:54 40,000 494 19,760,000 Total 251,336 124,961,968

The trade is in accordance with Eimskip‘s buy-back program as published on Nasdaq Iceland on 18 August 2022.

Eimskip held 2,915,935 own shares prior to the notified transactions, and holds 3,167,271 after them, or the equivalent of 1.83% of issued shares in the company.

Under current buy-back program Eimskip has purchased a total of 1,401,967 shares in the company, corresponding to 82.70% of the maximum amount of shares to be purchased under this program. Total purchase price is ISK 786,080,733 corresponding to 78.61% of the maximum ISK amount of the buy-back program.

Buy-back under the program will amount to a maximum of 1,700,000 shares and the market value amount will not exceed ISK 1,000,000,000. The buy-back program is in effect for 18 months post the Annual General Meeting held 17 March 2022, unless the conditions for maximum purchase are met before that time.

The execution of the buy-back program must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies, No. 2/1995. In addition, the buy-back program must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014, on market abuse, as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures, which supplements that Regulation.

For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications, tel: +354 825-3399, or email: investors@eimskip.is.