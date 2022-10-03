Subsea 7 S.A. mandatory notification of share trades  

Luxembourg – 3 October 2022 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transaction by a primary insider.
Siem Industries S.A., which is represented on the board of Subsea 7 S.A. by Kristian Siem, purchased 380,539 shares in Subsea 7 S.A. (OSE symbol SUBC), at a price of NOK86.50 per share, on 30 September 2022. Following this transaction, the aggregate number of shares held by Siem Industries S.A. in Subsea 7 S.A. is 70,329,916.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Siem Industries S.A., 36-38 Grand Rue, L-1660 Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG
LEI: 549300N2HGK6EBHM3F03
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chairman of Siem Industries S.A., Mr. Kristian Siem, is the Chairman of the Issuer
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Subsea 7 S.A.
|b)
|LEI
|222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Subsea 7 S.A. Shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 380,539
Price: NOK 86.50
|d)
|Aggregated information
|32,916,623.50
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-09-30
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Oslo Børs
***********************************************************************
Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.
Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
***********************************************************************
Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Investor Relations Director
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
ir@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com
Attachment