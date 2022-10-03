2 Day Virtual Credit Risk Measurement and Management Course: October 17-18, 2022

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Credit Risk Measurement and Management" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The course will give you detailed knowledge of how to manage credit risk and which techniques are employed. You will learn how to estimate and use the central credit risk parameters: PD, EAD, LGD, and WCDR.

You will also learn how they are used in assessing the capital requirements. You will work with credit risk models like KMV Moody's and CreditMetricsTM in Excel.

How is the online course conducted?

We place great emphasis on interaction. Therefore, the training will be a combination of recorded training, exercises, and guidance.

The course includes:

A recorded classroom training without participants, where you will get exercises and solutions as part of the training.

Possibility to ask questions and get answers within 24 hours.

Two months access to the course. You decide when and at what pace you want to follow the recorded training.

A training that is suitable for viewing on both computer and mobile.

Who Should Attend:

Risk Managers

Risk Controllers

Analysts

Backoffice Employees

Internal Auditors

Financial Authorities

IT-employees

Operations

Compliance

Account Managers

Key Topics Covered:

Credit Risk Modelling

Credit Risk and Capital Requirements

Managing Credit Risk using Credit Derivatives

KMV Moody's

CreditMetrics

CreditRisk +

Counterparty Risk

CVA, DVA, FVA and BCVA

Stress-testing

Basel IV

Jørgen Just Andresen

Financial Training Partner A/S

Jørgen Just Andresen is Managing Director of Financial Training Partner A/S, which he co-founded in 2002.

He has many years of teaching experience as a chief consultant at SimCorp's training department, which he joined in 1996. Prior to SimCorp he worked at Danske Bank with fixed income research and fixed income sales.

Jørgen is also an external lecturer at Copenhagen Business School and was awarded teacher of the year at CBS' education Graduate Diploma in Business Administration (Financial planning) in 2016.

He is author of the books Finansiel Risikostyring (Financial Risk Management) and Finansielle Derivater (Financial Derivatives) published by Djøf Publishing.

He holds an M.Sc. (international finance) and an HD (accounting).

Jørgen teaches Derivatives, Risk Management, Portfolio Management and Fixed Income

