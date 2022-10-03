Register for the Financial Accounting & Reporting 2 Day Webinar on November 15-16, 2022

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Accounting & Reporting Update 2022" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



We are seeing an unprecedented level of major accounting changes from US and international standard-setters. This conference will address the latest developments in key areas. Experts from the Big Four and regional firms will lead the discussion.

Learning Objectives:

Understand the latest accounting changes in key areas

Recognize the timelines and key factors

Begin to assess the effects of these standards on your company or clients

This event will run from 8:45-4:40p (PST) each day.



Who Should Attend:





CFOs (and their staff)

Controllers

VPs of Finance

Accounting Directors and Managers

Senior Accountants

Revenue Managers and Analysts

Internal Auditors

Tax Accountants

Treasury Staff

Internal Control/SOX Managers

Public Accountants

Educators

Agenda:

Agenda: DAY 1

8:45 - 10:15 SEC Update

SEC rulemaking

SEC reporting reminders

COVID impact

Comment letter topics

10:15 - 10:30 Break

10:30 - 11:45 IPOs and SPACs Update

SEC Accounting & Reporting Requirements

What we are seeing in the market today

How valuations have been impacted

Accounting considerations

11:45 - 12:15 Lunch

12:15 - 1:30 SOX & Internal Controls Update

COVID 19 considerations

Sarbanes-Oxley Act Optimization and Modernization

Robotic process automation (RPA)

Risk assessment

ICFR areas of focus: Management review controls (MRCs)

Automated Controls (ITACs)

Material weaknesses

Significant transactions or events

Information used in the control (IUC)

IT/system implementation

System and organization controls (SOC) reports

1:30 - 1:40 Break

1:40 - 2:55 FASB Update

Current agenda

Recently completed projects

2:55 - 3:05 Break

3:05 - 4:50 Revenue Recognition Update

Price concessions

Modifying contracts

customer options and material rights

Performance obligations - software industry considerations

Significant financing component

Principal - versus - agent considerations

Contract costs

Onerous performance obligations/contracts

Agenda: DAY 2

8:45 - 10:00 ESG Update

Understanding Risks and Opportunities

A new way of thinking

Report accurately and disclose transparently

Create value through ESG principles

10:00 - 10:10 Break

10:10 - 11:20 SEC Enforcement Trends

Latest SEC Enforcement Priorities

Enforcements Actions and Cases

What to look for in 2022

11:20 - 11:30 Break

11:30 - 12:40 Accounting for Debt

Latest fallout from COVID-19

Accounting for debt modification, exchange, conversion or extinguishment

Should the debt be classified as current or noncurrent

Have financing arrangements been properly presented and disclosed

12:40 - 12:50 Break

12:50 - 2:20 SEC Comment Letter Update and Legal Issues

Market Trends

Transaction accounting considerations

Non-GAAP Measures, MD&A, Rev Rec, Segment Reporting, Fair Value Measurement, ICFR, Form Compliance, Goodwill, Inventory, Debt

2:20 - 2:30 Break

3:00 - 4:30 Cybersecurity Update

Protecting personal data

Smart consumer devices expanding faster than controls

Personal Health and Medical Devices

Ransomware

Speakers

Meghan Depp, BDO, National SEC Office

Carly Ackerman, Deloitte Consulting, Manager

Aleks Zabreyko, Connor Group, Partner

Jesse Fillerup, Connor Group, Technical Accounting Director

Kristalyn Yancy, Deloitte Consulting, Senior Manager

Renton Squires, PwC, Principal

Michael Cheng, Frazier & Deeter, National Professional Practice Partner

Heather Bradshaw, RSM, Central Region Accounting Methods Leader

Karim Anani, Ernst & Young, Partner and EY Americas Financial Accounting Advisory Transaction Leader

Kumail Sarwar, Ernst & Young, Senior Manager

Justin Sutherland, US Securities and Exchange Commission , Senior Enforcement Accountant

Kellyn Shaw, Deloitte, Manager - National Office Accounting & Reporting Services

Brad Porter, Deloitte, Manager - National Office Accounting &

Tim Kviz, BDO, National Office Managing Partner - SEC Services

Muazzam Malik, Protiviti, Managing Director

Divyesh Malkan, Protiviti, Senior Manager

