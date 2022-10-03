Automated Cell Counter market to hit USD 9 Billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The automated cell counter market value is poised to reach USD 9 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Increasing technological advancements in the field as a significant factor propelling the market expansion.

Cognizance of early disease diagnosis to foster demand for coulter counters

Coulter counter segment accounted for over 19% of the market share in 2021 and is set to register a significant CAGR through 2030. The coulter counting approach has a range of benefits, including high sensitivity, orthogonal operating principle, excellent reproducibility, high-resolution size information, and the ability to detect microscopic particles. The extensive utilization of the device for early detection and diagnosis of various infectious diseases such as Nipah virus encephalitis, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), dengue fever, Lyme disease, etc., may accelerate the segment trends.

Quality patient care to help hospitals emerge as a major end-user

Automated cell counter market from hospitals segment held over 25.5% of the business share in 2021 and may record a noticeable valuation by 2030. Hospital settings have advanced medical equipment, trained medical staff, and accessible services, ensuring precise and accurate diagnosis and treatment. The ability of these establishments to accommodate a significant number of patients due to the high budget and financial capacity, coupled with longer patient stay may garner industry revenues.

Automated Cell Counter Market Analysis By Product Type (Fluorescence Image-based Cell Counter, Flow Cytometers, Coulter Counter), Application (Blood Cells, Microbial Cells, Cell Lines), End-use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies)

Inflowing medical investments to push LATAM market share

LATAM automated call counter market is projected to record a CAGR of 3.5% during 2022 and 2030. This is attributed to focus among government agencies to manage the disease burden. Also, increasing investments made by public organizations in the healthcare sector will positively sway the industry dynamics in LATAM.

Acquisitions to bolster the strategic landscape

Prominent shareholders in the automated cell counter market include Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Danaher (Beckman Coulter Inc. and Radiometer), Sysmex Corporation, NanoEnTek, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Olympus Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., and PerkinElmer, Inc.

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider




