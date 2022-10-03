Final Weeks to Register for the Strategic Asset Allocation and Portfolio Management Course: Review Developments and Best Practices within the Investment Management Industry (November 7-9, 2022)

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Asset Allocation and Portfolio Management" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This practical 2 day course will review developments and best practices within the investment management industry focusing on asset allocation and portfolio construction.

Conducted by a trainer with many years of practical experience from the sector the workshop is designed to be interactive drawing on the knowledge and experiences of the trainer and participants.

You will have a chance to explore the best practices across the industry using current industry research, reports, analysis and case studies. You will be also encouraged to apply the best practices from your own market and business.

The program is designed for delegates with a knowledge of the fundamentals of modern portfolio theory, asset allocation theory, equity analysis and portfolio construction techniques.

What will you learn

By the end of this course you will:

Understand how to design asset allocation models for different client types and market conditions

Build and maintain optimal portfolio's based on investor needs

Recognise the key features, advantages and risks of the key asset classes and their role in portfolio construction

Recognise how to identify and capture alpha

Appreciate the significance of behavioural biases and how to manage them when designing investment strategies for different client type

Main topics covered during this training

The nature of the Investment Management market

Market tends and product evolution

The theoretical tools and concepts

Risk/return relationship

Diversification and correlation

Constructing the framework

Rebalancing and reallocation

The process of asset allocation and portfolio construction in practice

The search for 'alpha' and the importance of information ratios

Performance Measurement and attribution

The importance of Behavioural Finance

Asset class characteristics

Who Should Attend:

Private Bankers and Wealth Managers

Family Office Executives

High Net Worth Investors and their advisors

Investment Managers, Strategists & Analysts

Risk managers

Trustees

Accountants / Lawyers

Pension Fund Professionals

Regulatory bodies and Policy makers

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Overview of the Investment Management industry

The players

The key client

The core product

Market trends

Key Performance Indicators and Profit dynamics

Investment "themes" and "styles"

Market trends and Product evolution

The passive vs. active debate - 'redefining active management'

Separation of alpha and beta

ETF's

Smart Beta

Open architecture

Multi Manager approaches

Liability driven strategies

Outcome funds

The "building blocks"

Asset allocation - Art or Science?

The relevance of Modern Portfolio theory and "efficient markets" today

Risk

The risk/return relationship

The "efficient frontier" concept

Asset and portfolio risk and returns

Different types of risk and perception of risk

Risk measures

Risk premium

Diversification and Correlation

The asset allocation process

Overview

The Investment Policy Statement

Types of asset allocation

Principal protection and principal growth assets

Constructing the Framework

Matching asset classes with wealth levels and income needs

Asset and portfolio risk

Risk adjusted returns

Case study: Building and maintaining optimal portfolio solutions

Rebalancing and reallocation

Principles and Scope

Approaches to rebalancing

Advantages and disadvantages

Managing 'drift' in the portfolio and 'maverick' risk

Relative performance

Critical success factors

Special considerations when dealing with concentrated positions

Asset allocation and other portfolio construction disciplines

Strategic principles

Style and sector selection

Region and country selection

Industry and Security selection

Manager selection

Information ratios for different investment styles

Currency selection and currency overlay

Market timing

Decision points in implementation strategy

The search for 'alpha' and the importance of information ratios

Defining alpha

Sources of alpha

Portable alpha

Alpha generation and manager skill

The information ratio and coefficient

The fundamental law of active management

The emergence of SMART Beta

Performance Measurement andAttribution

Individual investor behaviour

Introduction - What is behavioural finance?

Decision theory

Factors impacting individual asset allocation decisions

The significance of 'asset locations'

Goal based asset allocation

Comparison of expected utility, prospect theory and mean variance analysis

Individual investor behaviour characteristics

What can we learn from 'market history'?

The cycle of 'emotion'

Identifying patterns of irrationality

Risk profiling - dealing with behavioural bias

Reacting to client irrationality

Moderate or adapt the asset allocation?

Summary of implications for portfolio design

Case study: The practical application of Behavioural Finance concepts

Asset class characteristics

Asset class descriptions and distinguishing qualities

Evaluation of asset classes

Specific challenges with Fixed Income

Duration

Convexity

Hedge ratio

Yield components

Skewness and Kurtosis

Case study: Thought leadership in Asset Allocation - The "Yale Model"

