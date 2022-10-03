Liquid Polybutadiene [LPBD] Market to Grow at 5% CAGR during Forecast Period: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - By 2031, the global liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market is anticipated to cross valuation of US$ 4.5 Bn. The global market is anticipated to develop at about 5% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. Demand analysis of liquid polybutadiene [LPBD] market anticipates the market to be driven by the growing need for chemical resistance. The study on the liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market predicts growing use of liquid polybutadiene in a number of industries, including tire and rubber manufacturing, in the years to come.



In recent years, there has been an increase in the usage of plastic in the liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) industry. This trend is expected to continue and drive sales of liquid polybutadiene [LPBD] market. The global market is estimated to rise due to the growing usage of LPBD in curing, curing, thermosetting plastic materials, and handling processes, including those for polyester resins.

The expansion of the plastics category, however, can be hampered by stringent laws brought on by the adverse environmental effect of plastic. Rising manufacturing of biodegradable and petroleum-based plastics can help to alleviate environmental constraints and is estimated to drive positive liquid polybutadiene [LPBD] market outlook.



Key Findings of Market Report

Due to the important role liquid polybutadiene plays in tire production, the global liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market is anticipated to grow in the years to come.





The prominence of bio-adhesives and the expanding usage of bio-based materials in tire manufacture have led to an increase in demand. Increasing demand is expected to be one of the emerging trends of the liquid polybutadiene [LPBD] market. It is anticipated to have a favorable effect on the global market for liquid polybutadiene (LPBD).





Liquid polybutadiene is used in the form of a plasticizer in rubber compounds, a modifier in EPDM compounds with carbon black, and binder for recycled rubber compounds. Since tires account for around 70% of production, liquid polybutadiene is used in tire manufacturing due to its great wear resistance. A significant factor anticipated to drive the global liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market is the increase in LPBD usage in tire production and rubber and elastomer making





The usage of liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) is anticipated to increase due to the substantial global development of the construction and automotive businesses, particularly in Asia Pacific



Global Liquid Polybutadiene [LPBD] Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Evonik Industries AG

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

CRAY VALLEY SA

Nippon Soda Co., Ltd

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Global Liquid Polybutadiene [LPBD] Market: Segmentation

End Use

Automotive

Chemical

Industrial

Housing & Construction

Electronics

Others

Application

Adhesives & Sealants

Rubber Compounds & Elastomers

Tire Manufacturing

Electrical Insulation

Polymer/Resin Modification

Paints & Coatings

Others



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



