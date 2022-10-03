Insights on the Marine Plywood Global Market to 2027 - by Application and Region

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Plywood Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global marine plywood market size reached US$ 9.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 15.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.17% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Marine plywood is a good-quality, hardwood plywood made with waterproof glue. They are generally used for building boats and ships, and any other applications in which the plywood can get exposed to water. Earlier, the major applications of these plywood were confined to the marine industry. However, with increasing technological advancements, they are now also being used in several residential and commercial purposes.



Marine plywood performs well in humid and wet conditions. Moreover, unlike most woods, it also resists the bending, warping or delamination which can often result from too much moisture. This guarantees marine plywood's durability as well as the structural strength of any construction which makes use of it.

Marine plywood is often composed of several face and core veneers, with an effort to reduce the size of any gaps between the sheets. This ensures no water can become trapped. Sheets are glued together for strength and durability and a coat of water and boil proof (WBP) glue provides additional resistance to moisture.



The utilization of marine plywood in the marine industry for manufacturing stringers, floor, transom, boat cabinetry, walls, seating, etc. is anticipated to drive the marine plywood industry in the coming years. Additionaly, the growing popularity of marine plywood in other applications like building rooftops and doors in residential spaces is expected to further fuel its demand.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the marine plywood market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global marine plywood industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global marine plywood industry?

What are the key applications in the global marine plywood industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the marine plywood industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global marine plywood industry?

What is the structure of the global marine plywood industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global marine plywood industry?

What are the profit margins in the global marine plywood industry?

How is marine plywood manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Marine Plywood Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Market Breakup by Application

6.1 Marine Applications

6.1.1 Market Performance

6.1.2 Market Breakup by Application

6.1.2.1 Deck

6.1.2.1.1 Market Performance

6.1.2.1.2 Market Forecast

6.1.2.2 Dock

6.1.2.2.1 Market Performance

6.1.2.2.2 Market Forecast

6.1.2.3 Boat

6.1.2.3.1 Market Performance

6.1.2.3.2 Market Forecast

6.1.2.4 Others

6.1.2.4.1 Market Performance

6.1.2.4.2 Market Forecast

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Non-Marine Applications

6.2.1 Market Performance

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Region

7.1 Asia Pacific

7.1.1 Market Performance

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Market Performance

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Market Performance

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Latin America

7.4.1 Market Performance

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Middle East and Africa

7.5.1 Market Performance

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Global Marine Plywood Industry: SWOT Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Strengths

8.3 Weaknesses

8.4 Opport/unities

8.5 Threats



9 Global Marine Plywood Industry: Value Chain Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Forest Growers

9.3 Sawmills

9.4 Manufacturers

9.5 Distributors

9.6 Exporters

9.7 End-Users



10 Global Marine Plywood Industry: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.4 Degree of Competition

10.5 Threat of New Entrants

10.6 Threat of Substitutes



11 Global Marine Plywood Industry: Price Analysis

11.1 Key Price Indicators

11.2 Price Structure

11.3 Price Trends

11.4 Margin Analysis



12 Marine Plywood Manufacturing Process

12.1 Product Overview

12.2 Raw Material Requirements

12.3 Detailed Process Flow

12.4 Various Types of unit Operations Involved



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Key Player Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p90l3o

