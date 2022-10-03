Solar Control Window Films Global Market Report 2022: Rapid Uptake in Residential & Commercial Buildings Fuels Growth

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solar Control Window Films Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global solar control window films market size reached US$ 713.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,042.86 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.53% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Solar control window films includes thin layers of plastic or polyester-based films which reduce the steady accumulation of heat by improving the reflectivity and insulating properties of window glass. This helps control the amount of heat escaping through the windows, thereby reducing the need to cool the building with appliances like air conditioners and reducing carbon footprint. Moreover, they protect individuals against ultraviolet (UV) rays and prevent furniture from fading in car interiors and homes as well. A broad range of solar control window films, such as thermal insulation, heat reduction, UV filtration, privacy, and security, are available. Due to their ease of installation and affordability, these films are widely used in the residential and automotive sectors.



Solar Control Window Films Market Trends:

The market is majorly driven by the rapid utilization of solar control window films in residential and commercial buildings. This can be attributed to the shifting focus toward sustainable development, thus facilitating higher energy savings. In line with this, the rising concerns regarding the adverse effects of ultraviolet (UV) radiation, along with the augmenting need for a proficient solution to restrict their entry into building interiors, are resulting in a higher uptake of these window films.

Also, the escalating product demand in the automobile industry as a drop-in solution for CO2 emission reduction, cooler cabin ambience, and fuel efficiency is providing an impetus to the market growth. Furthermore, favorable government initiatives promoting the adoption of renewable energy sources are creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors that are contributing to the market include rapid urbanization and industrialization, the inflating disposable income levels of the masses, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global solar control window films market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, film type and application.



Breakup by Type:

Organic

Metallic

Ceramic

Breakup by Film Type:

Clear

Dyed

Vacuum Coated Films

Others

Breakup by Application:

Construction

Automotive

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global solar control window films market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global solar control window films market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the film type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global solar control window films market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Solar Control Window Films Market



6 Market Breakup by Type



7 Market Breakup by Film Type



8 Market Breakup by Application



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Avery Dennison Israel Ltd

Eastman Chemical Company

Garware Suncontrol

Johnson Window Films Inc.

Madico Inc

Purlfrost Ltd.

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation (Saint-Gobain S.A.)

Sican Co. Ltd.

The Window Film Company

V-Kool USA INC.

