Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Global Market Report 2022: Integration of AI & Machine Learning Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market size reached US$ 6.16 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 30.76 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 30.74% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) is a cloud-based service that allows developers to add real-time communication capabilities, such as voice, video, and messaging, to their applications, services, and business processes. This, in turn, helps organizations enrich customer communication channels, automate reminders, manage appointments, and promote in-app calling and broadcast. CPaaS also offers enhanced scalability, multi-tenancy, improved outreach, and reduced development time and overall costs. As a result, it finds extensive applications across the healthcare, hospitality, education, logistics, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industries.



Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of the solution in the retail and e-commerce sectors across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. CPaaS allows retailers to integrate audio, video, and SMS communication to their websites, mobile application, and social media channels to enhance customer engagement. In line with this, the rising demand for personalized recommendations that enhance the shopping and service experience across all the channels is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the extensive utilization of virtual, voice assistants, and chatbots to increase productivity and efficiency is providing a considerable boost to the market growth.

Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for speech recognition, automation, agent augmentation, emotion analysis, and call analytics is providing an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, the increasing adoption of digital communication in the education industry to assist online educators with video calling, screen sharing, and call recording is favoring the market growth.

Other factors, including the implementation of various government initiatives encouraging the adoption of advanced technologies and the increasing demand for cost-effective cloud-based solutions in the healthcare industry for managing appointments, consultations, and telehealth, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation:The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, enterprise size and industry.



Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Small and Medium-Size Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Industry:

BFSI

Government

IT and Telecom

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail

Education

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the enterprise size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Companies Mentioned

8x8 Inc.

Avaya Inc.

Bandwidth Inc.

Infobip

Intelepeer Cloud Communications LLC

Mavenir Systems Inc. (Mavenir plc)

MessageBird B.V.

Plivo Inc.

Ringcentral Inc.

Telnyx LLC

Twilio Inc.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson)

Voxvalley Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

