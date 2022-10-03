SP Group A/S acquires Meditec Plaststøbning A/S

Reference is made to company announcement no. 52/2022 of 23 September 2022.
The terms for the completion of the transaction have now been addressed and approved, so the acquisition of Meditec Plaststøbning is final.
See attachment.
Attachment
