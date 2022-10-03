Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Abbott, Becton Dickinson, Quest Diagnostics, Siemens & More

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cervical cancer diagnostics market size reached US$ 7.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Cervical cancer diagnostics rely on a series of advanced laboratory tests, tools and procedures to evaluate abnormal cells or strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV). They are performed by taking a sample of the tissue obtained through conization, punch biopsy, endocervical curettage and the electrical wire loop for a thorough examination of the cervix during colposcopy. After detection, tests like blood, chest X-ray, body computed tomography (CT) scan, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET) scan and visual examination of bladder and rectum are conducted to determine the disease stage.



A considerable rise in the number of individuals diagnosed with sexually transmitted infections (STIs), such as syphilis, chlamydia, gonorrhea and acquired immune deficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), is escalating the risk of HPV infection worldwide. This, along with the growing number of smokers, which increases the chances of developing cervical cancer, represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth.

Furthermore, the rising awareness about early diagnosis is encouraging the adoption of HPV home testing kits that provide quick and accurate test results. The presence of favorable reimbursement policies also supports the market growth. Apart from this, rising preferences for personalized treatment plans are escalating the demand for cervical cancer diagnostics.

Additionally, the availability of a range of other treatment options, including surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, cone biopsy, immunotherapy and trachelectomy, is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the growing emphasis on developing low-cost and efficient testing products is anticipated to fuel the market growth.



