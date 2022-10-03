Commercial And Industrial Machinery And Equipment Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2022: Rapid Urbanization & Economic Growth Bolster 12.7% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial And Industrial Machinery And Equipment Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global commercial and industrial machinery and equipment repair and maintenance market is expected to grow from $368.94 billion in 2021 to $442.4 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9%. The commercial and industrial machinery and equipment repair and maintenance market is expected to grow to $712.86 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%.



The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the commercial and industrial machinery and equipment repair maintenance market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The various applications include agriculture, construction, packaging, food processing, mining, semiconductor manufacturing and others.



Rapid urbanization and rising economic growth are expected to propel the growth of commercial and industrial machinery and equipment repair going forward. Urbanization refers to the population shift from a rural area to an urban area. Because of the increase in urbanization and population increase the usage of commercial machinery helps to increase repairs for commercial goods.

For instance, according to Uncharted, a US-based company that provides information regarding economic trends, for the year 2020 56.2% of the people living in urban areas are expected to increase to 79% by 2050. Their fore increase in Rapid urbanization and rising economic growth are driving the growth of the commercial and industrial machinery and equipment repair market.



Adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT and predictive maintenance are the major trends witnessed in the global commercial and industrial machinery and equipment repair maintenance market.





1) By Type: Commercial Machinery Repair and Maintenance; Industrial Machinery Repair and Maintenance

2) By Application: Agriculture;Construction; Packaging; Food Processing; Mining; Semiconductor Manufacturing; Other Applications



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Characteristics



4. Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Product Analysis



5. Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Supply Chain



6. Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Customer Information



7. Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Trends And Strategies



8. Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Size And Growth



9. Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Regional Analysis



10. Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Segmentation



11. Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Metrics



12. Asia-Pacific Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market



13. Western Europe Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market



14. Eastern Europe Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market



15. North America Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market



16. South America Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market



17. Middle East Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market



18. Africa Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market



19. Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Competitive Landscape



20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market



21. Market Background: Repair and Maintenance Market

22. Recommendations



23. Appendix



24. Copyright And Disclaimer



Caterpillar Inc.

ABB Group

Deere & Co.

CNH Industrial NV

Linde AG

