Global $667.5 Billion Waste Management Markets to 2030: Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Collection, Disposable

The Global Waste Management Market size was valued to USD 421.6 billion in 2021, and is predicted to reach USD 667.5 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022-2030.

The waste management techniques differ for solid, liquid, and gaseous wastes. Besides, waste management practices are not uniform for domestic waste, industrial waste, and biological waste. The global waste management market is projected to garner a notable revenue by the year 2030.

Market Dynamics and Trends

The constantly multiplying population, leading to growing demand for commodities and the consequent generation of waste, are propelling the growth of global waste management market. Furthermore, factors such as rapid urbanization, industrialization, economic evolution, higher standards of living, rising concerns of health hazards, and the raising awareness towards sustainable development are to supplement the market growth over the forecast period.



However, uncollected waste and its dumping tend to pose health hazards directly or indirectly. Also, insufficient facilities and lack of awareness in the developing countries regarding dumping, handling, transportation, and treatment, of waste are expected to hamper the growth of global waste management market during the forecast period.



Moreover, factors such as stringent regulatory policies for environment protection, increasing initiatives by public-private authorities to promote awareness, rising government concerns for proper waste management, and investments in waste treatment plants are to create lucrative opportunities in the global waste management market in coming future.

Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:

The global waste management market share analysis is based on waste type, service, and geography.



Based on waste type, the market is segmented into Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste, and Hazardous Waste. Based on service, the market is divided into collection and disposal. Geographic breakdown and analysis of each of the previously mentioned segments include regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

Geographical Analysis

Europe is expected to dominate the global waste management market share during the forecast period, owing to adoption of advanced waste management technologies by management services as well as government initiatives leading to sustainable development.



North America is anticipated to maintain its market share owing to the increased adoption of waste management system. Besides, technological advancement, presence of developed infrastructure, and stringent environmental policies are likely to support the growth of waste management market in this region.



Asia Pacific is expected to show rapid growth with constantly developing market share owing to growing population and rapid urbanization. Supplementing the market growth in this region are the government initiatives and awareness campaigns by the public-private authorities for proper waste management; for instance, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, cleanliness mission initiated by the government of India, are expected to fuel-up the growth chart in the future.

Competitive Landscape

The waste management market, which is highly competitive, consists of various market players. Some of the major market players are Biffa Group, Advanced Disposal Services, Covanta Holding Corporation, Clean Harbors, Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Daiseki Co. Ltd., Suez Environment S.A., Remondis AG & Co. Kg, Waste Management Inc., and Veolia Environment S.A. among others.



The past endeavors and futuristic advancements, sum-up to comprehend the growth of the overall waste management market.



For instance, in January 2020, Biffa, the leading UK recycler and waste management provider, introduced its new £27.5m1 state of the art PET plastic bottle recycling facility in Seaham, County Durham.

