Military Antenna Market Valuation to Cross USD 3.9 Billion at 5.9% CAGR - Report By Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US , Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)," Military Antenna Market Information by Type, Frequency, Application, End User, and Region - Forecast till 2027", wherein the market size is estimated to reach USD 3.9 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during 2020-2027.

Military Antenna Market Scope:

A military antenna is a radio frequency field to alternating current (or AC) transducer. Antennas serve numerous crucial functions in military missions, including communication, electronic warfare, and the operation of the unmanned system, which relies on a strong signal. In order to send and receive signals, antennas are utilized.

Airborne, ground, and sea-based defensive platforms alike all make use of military antennas. Communication, surveillance, navigation, telemetry, and electronic warfare are just some of the many uses for these antennas. The defense sector is always developing new technologies, and modern air defense systems are essential for the military. Today's air defense systems rely on active phased array antennas to provide a clear picture of the region under observation for armed forces all over the world.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 3.9 Billion CAGR 5.9 % (2020-2027) Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD Million ) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Frequency, Application, End User, & By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The development of smart antennas, which integrate multiple antennas, is accelerating the market growth

Competitive Dynamics:

Because the defense industries are the backbone of the country and the first line of defense against attacks and aggression against civilians, the leading companies in these fields are always innovating new features for the military antenna. The key players invest in developing the features of the antennas to serve their best service for the defence sectors.

The list of prominent players of the Military Antenna Market are:

Harris Corporation (U.S.)

Cobham plc (U.K.)

Comrod Communications AS (Norway)

Terma A/S (Denmark)

MTI Wireless Edge (Israel)

Eylex Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Cojot Oy (Finland)

Raytheon Company (U.S.)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

Rohde & Schwarz (Germany)

Barker and Williamson (U.S.)

RAMI (U.S.)

Market USP:

Market Drivers

Military antenna sales are increasing as global security becomes more of a priority. When it comes to maintaining order during military missions and operations, nothing is more important than having access to a reliable antenna service for transmitting signals. Demand in the Military Antenna Market has increased as the number of terrorist attacks and other acts of violence has increased.

Governments and ministries around the world are increasingly worried about international disputes and the growth in violent activities. The increase in terrorist strikes around the world is a major worry for governments and security agencies. The government is concerned about the safety of the military because the military protects the nation. As a result, the defense establishment and government agencies made it a top priority to ensure the safety of the armed forces. Increased demand for military antennas is mostly attributable to this factor.

Connectivity amongst militants on an active mission is bolstered by the military antenna, a specialized piece of equipment. The military branches can communicate and share data through this system. Good Frequency antennas are the reason the military is usually successful in their operations. When communicating, they can quickly share any news or events that may affect the other party. Phased array antennas are commonly utilized in military radars and jammer systems. The projection of the military antenna market is speeding up thanks to these vital variables.

Market Limitations

The Military Antenna Market has difficulties from the high cost necessary for the construction of military antennas. While the Military Antenna Market faces some obstacles at the moment, the increasing demand for these products in countries all over the world should help it to flourish in the next years, despite the fact that these obstacles are not without their difficulties. The intricate nature of antennas means that their research and development is expensive, which is another reason holding back the military antenna market.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The epidemic has had a devastating economic impact on the Military Antenna Market Outlook. There was a significant obstacle for the market to overcome when the government ordered a global lockdown. Because to the stringent lockdown regulations, the manufacturing facility and the production process were shut down. It took longer to receive raw materials, and delivery of the finished product was also slowed. The major businesses have had a tough time in this environment, but they are working hard to recover and revive the market. As a result of these factors, the Military Antenna Market will be able to predict the predicted CAGR throughout the projected period.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

In terms of military antennas, the dipole antenna category recorded the highest market share. Meanwhile, the array market was predicted to expand at the fastest rate, because to the increased popularity of array antennas for use in military planes and ships because of their many useful features.

By Frequency

The high-frequency group held the lion's share of the market. It is expected, however, that the ultra-high frequency sector would grow at the fastest rate over the forecast horizon.

By Application

The communication industry accounts for the biggest proportion of the Market Share. The communication subsector of the Military Antenna Market is growing due to the need for military officials to stay in touch with one another during active military missions.

By End User

The End-user segment drives the division of the Military Antenna Market into three submarkets: airborne, marine, and ground. In the coming years, each of these markets will expand at a rapid clip.

Regional Analysis

In terms of a regional breakdown of stock ownership, research shows find that North America ranks first. As long as there are significant manufacturers of high-profile military antennas, this industry will see consistent expansion.

Due to the rising pace of investment in defense, the Asia-Pacific area is now widely recognized as the fastest-growing regional market. Everywhere else is prepared to demonstrate a rapid expansion rate during the evaluation time frame.

