Global Transformer Market Research Report 2022: Production Capacity and Utilisation, Long-term Demand Trend, Competitive Analysis

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transformer Report Ed 10 2022 - Vol 1 & 2" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
These results are verified by reports from the market of transformer manufactures announcing price increase of 8%-10% in May 2021, w.e.f. June 2021, with a warning that further increases may follow. Lead times have doubled and more. The US PPI records a production cost increase in 2021 of 36% for power and distribution transformers and 20% yoy July 2022.
There have been wide variations country to country. For example, Chinese sales grew 28% in value in 2021, compared with 4% in India, while India suffered falls in domestic production of transformers of 19.2% in 2019 and of 22.7% in 2020 and the market remained static due to imports.
Vol 1 of the Transformer Report provides sales forecasts, market analysis of sales, production, imports, ex-ports, production shares, the installed base of transformers, global trade and factors determining prices.
Prices and factors determining transformer prices
The composition of production costs for transformers is shown, with their % contribution. The future price trends for the important materials and components in different regions is charted, together with PPI (Producer Price Indices) for transformers or electrical equipment. These are essential inputs to the new forecasting model.
Production capacity and utilisation
Production capacity for manufacturers in each important market, together with utilisation factors. In the last decade the transformer market has been affected by excess production capacity, sometimes and in some countries a high level but this is being reduced and utilisation levels are increasing.
Long-term demand trend
The publisher maintains a historical database of generating and transformer capacity for every country, recorded from 1900 to 2022 and forecast to 2050. Demand consists of current sales for new capacity plus replacements of old plant. The chart plots the new installations, replacements and the total. Replacements have been calculated as the amount installed at the date of installation, not as a % of the current installed capacity, which over-estimates the amount of replacement in a growing market. The model distinguishes very clearly between growing markets and mature markets which have little new growth but high replacement volume.
Competitive analysis
Production share data is provided as outlined above. The report also contains detailed profiles of the major global and regional manufacturers, mostly based in Europe, North and South America and Asia Pacific. These include some companies which are seeking to expand from a strong national base but in a limited market to regional sales and further. As well as these profiles, the report lists several hundred companies with their main products.
Market analysis - production, import, exports, sales
- Market analysis of value ($), by country - production, import, exports, sales
- Market analysis of capacity MVA, by country - production, import, exports, sales
- Market analysis of value ($), by country, by transformer technology and voltage - production, imports, exports, sales
- Market analysis of capacity (MVA), by country, by transformer technology, voltage and capacity - production, import, exports, sales
Sales analysis
- Sales in value ($) - by country, 2020, forecast 2021 to 2027
- Sales in capacity (MVA) - by country, 2020, forecast 2021 to 2027
- Sales in capacity (MVA) - by country and transformer segment, voltage and capacity, 2020, forecast 2021 to 2027
Production shares
- Production % shares of manufactures' sales of transformers = $5 million
- For Europe (79 cos), USA (47 cos), Canada (13 cos) , Mexico (21 cos) , Brazil 24 cos), India (20 cos)
Definitions
- Transformer segment refers to function - Central GSU =36 kV, =10 MVA, Distributed GSU, <36 kV, <10 MVA, Net-work PT =36 kV, =10 MVA, Network DT <36 kV, <10 MVA, Dry-type MV & LV
- Transformer technology refers to the type of transformer - Power oil-filled transformer =36 kV, =10 MVA, Distribution oil-filled transformer <36 kV, <10 MVA, Dry-type >1kV, Dry-type <1kV
Installed base of transformers
- Installed transformer capacity (MVA) - by country, by segment, voltage and capacity
- Ratios of transformer capacity (MVA) to generating capacity (MW) - by country, by segment, voltage and capacity
- Numbers of distribution transformers and capacity (kVA) - by country, kVA/unit
Development of distributed and central generation
- World central and distributed GSU transformer capacity (MVA) plotted from 1990 to 2030
A chapter outlines the recent trends in development of distributed generation and its impact on central generation, with surveys of renewables growth and the different technologies.
Trade of power and distribution transformers, 2020
- Imports of oil-filled transformers by capacity <650 kVA, 650<10,000 kVA, =10 MVA
- Exports of oil-filled transformers by capacity <650 kVA, 650<10,000 kVA, =10 MVA
- Imports of dry-type transformers by capacity <1-16 kVA, 16<500 kVA, =500 kVA
- Exports of dry-type transformers by capacity <1-16 kVA, 16<500 kVA, =500 kVA
Top 35 importers and exporters, analysed by capacity, 2020
- Top 35 importers of oil-filled transformers total, by capacity <650 kVA, 650<10,000 kVA, =10 MVA
- Top 35 exporters of oil-filled transformers total, by capacity <650 kVA, 650<10,000 kVA, =10 MVA
- Top 35 importers of dry-type transformers total, by capacity <1-16 kVA, 16<500 kVA, =500 kVA
- Top 35 exporters of dry-type transformers total, by capacity <1-16 kVA, 16<500 kVA, =500 kVA
Top 35 importers and exporters, analysed by voltage, 2020
- Top 35 importers of transformers total, by PT oil-filled HV, DT oil-filled MV, dry-type MV, dry-type LV
- Top 35 exporters of transformers total, by PT oil-filled HV, DT oil-filled MV, dry-type MV, dry-type LV
Vol 2 contains a wide range of descriptive material about the transformer markets, products and the industry. These are the accumulation of years of researching these markets and industries. This volume may be of less interest to professionals in the transformer industry but offer valuable insights to experts from other fields who are less familiar with transformers.
A full list of contents is contained in the Table of Contents. Topics include outlines of the many transformer types, background information about low voltage transformers, descriptions of the different distribution network systems of Europe and North America and their impact on global practice, the use and impact of solar inverters on the distribution transformer market, with a survey of hosting capacity practices and developments, redundancy at N-1 and other levels, smart transformers, a survey of MEPS and high efficiency transformers, the supply chain and logistics.
Key Topics Covered:
Vol 1
Chapter 1 - Executive Summary
Chapter 2 - The World Market for Power and Distribution Transformers
Chapter 3 - North American Transformer Markets (USA, Canada, Mexico)
Chapter 4 - Lac Transformer Market
Chapter 5 - European Transformer Markets
Chapter 6 - CIS Transformer Market
Chapter 7 - African Transformer Markets
Chapter 8 - Middle Eastern Transformer Markets
Chapter 9 - Chinese Transformer Markets
Chapter 10 - Asia-Pacific Transformer Markets
Chapter 11 - Price Trends and Factors Driving Transformer Prices
Chapter 12 - the Long-Term Demand Cycle 1900-2050
Chapter 13 - Transformer Production Capacity
Chapter 14 - Recent Trends in Central and Distributed Transformer Capacity
Chapter 15 - Top 35 Importers and Exporters of Transformers
Chapter 16 - Methodology
Vol 2
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Transformer Types - GSU, Power and Distribution, Industrial Transformers
Chapter 3 - Low Voltage Transformers Background Information
Chapter 4 - Solar PV Solar PV and Transformerless Inverters
Chapter 5 - Network Transformer Layout
Chapter 6 - Hosting Capacity of Distribution Networks and Dg Penetration
Chapter 7 - Smart Transformers
Chapter 8 - N+1 Standard, N+2 and 2N, Redundancy and Replacement
Chapter 9 - MEPs - Minimum Energy Performance Standards
Chapter 10 - High-Efficiency Transformers
Chapter 11 - The Supply Chain
Chapter 12- Logistics
Chapter 13 - Electrification
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/phhf2