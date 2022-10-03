Mobileye ADAS & Autonomous Driving Market Position Report 2022: Arguably the Most Important Tier-2 Supplier in the ADAS Market Due to its Strong Penetration of its EyeQ SoC in Front-Facing Cameras

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobileye's leading position and future potential in ADAS & Autonomous Driving" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mobileye is arguably the most important Tier-2 supplier in the ADAS market due to its strong penetration of its EyeQ SoC in front-facing cameras and expertise in computer vision for perception.

Mobileye specialises in camera-based imaging systems and object detection & classification technology for ADAS and autonomous vehicles. Their recent intention to go public forms part of their strategy to expand further in the rising markets of mapping and robotaxis.

From the startup investment front, the company represents one of the most important acquisitions in deep tech for computer vision, machine learning and AI, due to the deal's size and importance for the ADAS market.

The publisher assesses that Mobileye will expand its leadership in the ADAS camera market by leveraging a strong position in Readiness for Level 4-Autonomy, incl. technology, strategy and market position, as well as mapping and robotaxis.

Read our report to learn about Mobileye's readiness level for Level 4 and how the Israeli supplier performs in our rankings of technology and market position. Assess Mobileye's roadmap and future potential in Automated Driving by 2030.

Mobileye is an Israeli subsidiary of Intel Corporation. It was acquired by Intel for $15.3 billion in March 2017. In December 2021, Intel announced the intent to take Mobileye public in 2022. In March 2022, the company filed for an IPO but the exact date of the IPO has not been released yet.

The company focuses on computer vision technology (software algorithms and chips), machine learning-based sensing, localization, data analysis and mapping solutions for ADAS and autonomous driving.

Mobileye recorded the strongest growth in ADAS Revenues between 2015 and 2021 among leading ADAS Suppliers

In H1 2022, Mobileye's revenues reached $854 million, up 23% y-y ($704 in H1 2021). The company's revenues accounted for 2.5% of Intel's total revenues, a 2-fold increase since 2020. In 2021, they announced record-level revenue of $1.39bn, up 43.3% from 2020 ($0.97bn) benefiting from the improved vehicle production.

The majority of these revenues come from the sales of its EyeQ System-On-a-Chip (SoC), now in its 5th generation. Over the course of 17 years since the launch of the first-generation EyeQ, Mobileye has sold more than 100 million chips.

More than 30 global automakers feature the company's chips in the driver-assistance features in over 300 models currently on the market.

Learn how they plan to expand their technological leadership with new chips for affordable ADAS and autonomy

The company is working on new Lidar silicon chips (SoC), which are expected to enter the market by 2025. This SoC can simplify computing and reduce costs by a significant amount.

Their new EyeQ Ultra chip, which was unveiled at CES 2022 in January 2022, aims to bring affordable autonomy to the masses. It will enter production in 2023 and it is expected to reach full production by 2025.

In May 2022, they introduced the EyeQ6L and EyeQ6H, two new chips to achieve better computer vision performance with relatively modest TOPS numbers and low power consumption. The volume production of the chips is scheduled for the end of 2024.

In this report, we examine a number of parameters to assess the current position and future potential including:

Technology Competitiveness: Next-gen sensors (e.g. imaging radar, solid-state lidar), Features (Highway, City, Parking), Architecture, SW Stack, Validation-Verification, and others. Portfolio gaps

Strategy Execution: vision, client base, go-to-market strategy, customer's voice

Market Positioning: includes ADAS revenues and market share in 2021 vs. 2030 among others.

To learn more about the capabilities of major ADAS suppliers read our reports

Top-13 Supplier Rankings & Market Shares in ADAS & Automated Driving by 2025

Bosch's market shares in ADAS & Autonomous Driving

Continental's Readiness in ADAS & Autonomous Driving

Key Topics Covered:

1) Executive Summary

Mobileye's Overall Readiness for Level 4 Autonomy

Comparison of Readiness vs. key competitors: Bosch, Continental, Valeo, others

SWOT: Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats for Mobileye in Automated Driving

identification of portfolio gaps for Mobilieye

Recommendations for Mobileye to achieve its growth strategy

2) Assessment of Mobileye's Strategy in Autonomous Driving

Vision, Key challenges Mobileye faces in future Mobility, Unique Selling Point (USP)

Organizational structure, Key financial metrics and

ADAS figures: ADAS revenues 2015-H1 2022, Sales of EyeQ SoCs, Features, Sensors

Go-to-market-strategy: Partnerships, M&A, Investments

3) Benchmarking of Mobileye's Technology in ADAS and Automated Driving

Product and service capabilities: EyeQ SoC portfolio, REM, Robotaxis, Driving Policy

Portfolio variation in ADAS and Autonomous Driving

Product roadmap by 2025

Innovation: IP, Academic research

4) Mobileye's rankings and market shares in ADAS and Automated Driving

Ranking and market share by ADAS Revenue 2015-H1 2022 vs. 2030

Market shares of ADAS up to 2021

Regional leadership and market shares

Client base: carmakers, regional market shares, order book

Identification of portfolio gaps

Readiness for Level 4 Autonomy: Score and ranking vs. competitors

Companies Mentioned

APTIV

Apple

Audi

Baidu

Bosch

BMW

Beijing Public Transportation Corporation

Beijing Beytai

Champion Motors

Continental

Denso

Ford

FCA

General Motors

Great Wall Motors

Hella

HERE

Honda

Hitachi

Hyundai

Huawei

Intel

Lucid Motors

Mobileye

Moovit

Mobis

Magna

Microsoft

NIO

Nissan

Qualcomm

Samsung

Sony

SAIC

Tencent

Tesla

Valeo

Veoneer

VW, VW Group

Xpeng

Zenuity

Zeekr

ZF

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3szd88