DOZR Releases First-Ever Rent Now Pay Later Checkout for Contractors Across the United States

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DOZR, the leader in online heavy equipment rentals, today announced their partnership with finance super app Flexbase. The rent now pay later functionality provided by Flexbase Pay allows contractors to rent equipment through DOZR with 60 days of 0% interest-free credit, an unprecedented move for the industry.

Using Flexbase Pay at DOZR checkout allows contractors to rent equipment from just one single credit account, minimizing the hassle of multiple accounts while providing much-needed leeway.

"With our background in the industry, the DOZR team understands that cash flow is a challenge faced by contractors everyday. With Flexbase Pay, renters are given the financial flexibility they need when renting equipment," says DOZR CEO and Co-founder Kevin Forestell. "As a customer-obsessed company we're delighted to be the first to partner with Flexbase to empower contractors across the country."

As consumers grappled with tighter budgets and an overall shift to online shopping during the pandemic, the concept of buy now pay later (BNPL) exploded in popularity. While widely available to consumers, BNPL can be more complex for businesses facing complicated underwriting processes. With Flexbase, DOZR can offer contractors a straightforward solution with financing often received in less than five minutes.

"Managing credit and customer payment collections has long been a thorn in the side of equipment rental companies and other online B2B marketplaces," says Zaid Rahman, CEO, Flexbase. "With a simple Flexbase Pay integration, industry leaders like DOZR can quickly offer their contractors a greater freedom in payment options, giving them quick approval for much-needed credit. Partnering with a rapidly growing brand like DOZR was a no-brainer and we're thrilled to bring this flexibility to DOZR renters."

The partnership with Flexbase highlights a tremendous year of growth for the ecommerce trailblazer. Recently named a Top Growing Company by the Globe and Mail, DOZR has doubled employee headcount since announcing their $22 million Series B in February of this year, rocketing the company into a significant revenue growth. With aggressive tech advancements planned for the new year and markets expanding into Arizona, Washington, Nevada, Colorado and Tennessee, DOZR is primed for further growth.

